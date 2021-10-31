Is Ather launching OATS for champions? The EV startup's cryptic message decoded

Rajiv Bajaj's cryptic comment about the battle between conventional two-wheelers majors vs EV startups has become viral. While Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield and TVS Motor Company, whom Rajiv Bajaj referred to as BET are not making any comments; OATS or Ola, Ather, Tork and SmartE took their social handles to take a dig at the Bajaj MD.

The EV startups that were referred to as OATS by Rajiv Bajaj have been sportingly creating memes and posting on their social channels. The latest one came from Ather Energy when the electric two-wheeler manufacturing startup took to Twitter to post a cryptic message.

The Twitter post shows the image of an oats packet with Ather's brand logo. The message written on the oats packet too is cryptic. It says, “For when you need that instant pick-up." Clearly, the message refers to the instant torque available from the electric two-wheelers compared to their ICE counterparts.

Adding to the ongoing banter in the Indian EV industry, Ather Energy's Twitter post also reads, “Launching our new line of products for a quicker and smarter start to the day — OATs for champions. Recommended by experts."

The message looks like Ather is bringing another product, now in form of oats. However, it was actually teasing at Rajiv Bajaj's remarks about the EV startups.

The Bajaj Auto Managing Director, while speaking to the media said that he trusts legacy manufacturers like Bajaj, Royal Enfield and TVS when it comes to the future of electric vehicles in the Indian market. As he said, the proven track record of these legacy two-wheeler majors made them champions and champions eat OATS for breakfast.

The indication was clear that despite the current hype around the electric two-wheelers made by the EV startups, legacy brands will rule the future of the domestic EV market.