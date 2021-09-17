Ather Energy adds 200 fast chargers for electric scooters across India

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer, has added 200 Ather Grid fast-charging units across the country. The EV manufacturer made the announcement today, claiming it is now one of the largest fast-charging networks for electric vehicles in India.

Ather Energy is one of the few electric vehicle manufacturers based in India which has also invested in building EV charging infrastructure.

Besides setting up these fast-charging units across the country, the company also helps its customers to set up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy, said that his company is adding at least 45 fast-charging units every month. Earlier, Ather Energy had revealed that it aims to increase its EV fast-charging network to about 500 units by the end of the current financial year.

Ather has also opened its proprietary fast-charging connector to electric scooters from rival brands recently in a bid to promote quicker EV adoption in India. "Sharing our proprietary charging connector is a big step for having a common connector and hence interoperable chargers for all two-wheelers. At this stage of the category, the industry needs these collaborations and we are already in talks with some OEMs to take this industry collaboration forward," Tarun Mehta had said.

Ather Energy, which is currently located in 13 cities across India, aims to expand its base to around 50 by March next year, and 100 in another two years. Its expansion plans also include setting up EV charging infrastructure across the country.

Ather Energy has already committed ₹130 crore to expand its manufacturing facility located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Over the next few years Ather is looking at roughly around ₹650 crore of total investment at the plant.

Ather currently offers two electric scooters, which include the 450X and 450 Plus. The EV manufacturer plans to add more variants to its 450 product line in the next few years. It is also aiming to create a new product in the scooter segment in the next two years.