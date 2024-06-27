Ather Energy has announced it will be opening its third manufacturing facility
The company’s new facility will open in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) in Maharashtra
The company has two existing plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one for battery production and the other for vehicle assembly
The current facilities will continue operations for electric vehicle and battery production
The upcoming facility will be built with an investment of ₹2,000 crore and will have an annual production capacity of 1 million units
The new manufacturing setup in Maharashtra will allow Ather to get closer to more parts of the country reducing logistics costs and increasing delivery time
The three manufacturing facilities will have a combined output of nearly 1.5 million units
Ather is also expanding its network across India. It presently has over 200 experience centres and 1,900 fast chargers
Ather retails three offerings in the market - 450S, 450X and the new Rizta family electric scooter