tAther Energy’s new tmanufacturing plant in Maharashtra: What you need to know

Published Jun 27, 2024

Ather Energy has announced it will be opening its third manufacturing facility

The company’s new facility will open in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) in Maharashtra

The company has two existing plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one for battery production and the other for vehicle assembly

The current facilities will continue operations for electric vehicle and battery production

The upcoming facility will be built with an investment of 2,000 crore and will have an annual production capacity of 1 million units 

The new manufacturing setup in Maharashtra will allow Ather to get closer to more parts of the country reducing logistics costs and increasing delivery time

The three manufacturing facilities will have a combined output of nearly 1.5 million units

Ather is also expanding its network across India. It presently has over 200 experience centres and 1,900 fast chargers

Ather retails three offerings in the market - 450S, 450X and the new Rizta family electric scooter 
