2025 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125: Updated with new design and enhanced tech. Check it out

Aprilia has unveiled its updated 125 cc sports bike range for 2025 featuring the RS 125 and Tuono 125. Both models get design upgrades, a refined powertrain, and enhanced features that set them apart in the competitive 125 cc segment. However, there are no official statements for an India launch by the manufacturer. Here are five key highlights of the changes that the bikes feature:

1 New design The 2025 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 showcase updated designs inspired by their larger siblings, the RS 660 and Tuono 660. A signature triple front-light setup integrates indicators into the headlights, delivering a sleek, modern look. Both bikes also come with new, vibrant color options which include Kingsnake White and Cyanide Yellow for the RS 125 and Viper Yellow and Mamba Grey for the Tuono 125.

2 Engine and performance Powering both models is a revamped 124.2 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, meeting stringent Euro 5+ emission norms. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, this engine delivers a power figure of 14.7 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. A quick-shifter is available as an optional upgrade which enhances the sporty riding experience.

3 Built around an aluminium frame, the RS 125 and Tuono 125 continue to set a benchmark as the only Italian-made sports bikes in their category. The bikes get 40 mm upside-down forks for the front suspension and a mono-shock with an asymmetrical swingarm at the rear wheel. The wheels are 17-inch lightweight alloys with a 300 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc to slow the bike down quickly.

4 Technology The tech features of the 2025 models elevate the rider's experience. It gets dual-channel ABS by Bosch with an anti-rollover feature for added safety. Traction Control is standard across both models and an eight-inch backlit display provides key riding stats, such as speed, gear position and fuel economy for a more confident ride. A USB charging port is also available as an accessory for added convenience.

5 Pricing While pricing details are yet to be revealed, the 2025 RS 125 and Tuono 125 are expected to be premium offerings in the European market, starting sales in early 2025. Unfortunately, these bikes won’t be making their way to India anytime soon focusing instead on maintaining their allure in European markets.

