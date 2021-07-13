Andhra Pradesh to acquire 25,000 electric two-wheelers for government employees

In a bid to promote electric mobility in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has signed an agreement with a central government agency to procure 25,000 electric two-wheelers for its employees. The stated number is liable to change according to requirements.

The New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) and the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) will together work to aggregate and deploy these electric vehicles. They will also build charging infrastructure for the ease of owning and charging these electric two-wheelers.

These EVs will be provided on a monthly lease basis. It will also include comprehensive insurance that will be deducted as an EMI from the volunteering government employee’s account. The electric two-wheelers will come with a standard warranty of three years against any manufacturing defect. The batteries will carry a warranty of three years or 60,000 km, whichever is earlier.

Andhra Pradesh’s energy minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy stated this move as a significant one that will take the state towards the path of electric mobility. "We have been effectively providing affordable and clean power and a fillip to e-mobility will make a further push towards clean energy adoption. Electric 2-wheelers for government employees will boost energy and financial savings and we hope more and more people will also make a shift to EVs," he said.

Chairman of NREDCAP Srikant Nagulapalli stressed that this agreement is a game-changer and hence will help Andhra Pradesh build a solid electric mobility ecosystem. "We will encourage all government employees including cooperative societies, public sector undertakings, village, ward secretariat staff and others to opt for EVs," he added. Agreeing to this, MD and CEO, CESL Mahua Acharya expressed that this collaboration is a delight and mentioned that hopefully, this move will serve as a blueprint for other states to adopt electric mobility.