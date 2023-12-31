The electric two-wheeler segment is set to grow higher in 2024 and here are the top 10 electric models to watch out for in the new year.
1. Ather 450 Apex & Family Scooter - Ather’s new limited-run E-scooter will pack stylish upgrades and more performance. The company will also introduce an all-new family e-scooter in 2024
2. Ampere NXG - Ampere will introduce its new flagship e-scooter in 2024 based on the NXG concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Expect most features to be carried over
TVS iQube ST - TVS is expected to finally bring the top-spec iQube ST in 2024 packing a bigger battery and range, as well as a higher top speed
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium - The Bajaj Chetak will also get a bigger battery and range on its new top-spec variant, along with a 7-inch display and connectivity features
Honda Electric Scooter & Motorcycle - Honda will finally venture into the e-mobility segment in 2024 with an electric scooter and motorcycle made in India for the world
Tork Kratos X - The Tork Kratos X will arrive by mid-2024 but the production-spec will be slightly different than the one showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo
Ola M1 Electric Motorcycle - Ola Electric will likely foray into the e-motorcycle segment next year with performance e-bikes
Matter Aera - Matter will finally bring the production-ready Aera electric motorcycle by March. It will also be the first e-bike to get a mechanical gearbox