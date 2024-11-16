Zelio X Men 2.0 electric scooter launched in India, priced at 71,500

Zelio EBikes, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called Zelio X Men 2.0 and the prices start at ₹71,500 ex-showroom. Before this, the brand launched the Mystery electric scooter. It is offered in Green, White, Silver, and Red colour schemes.

The Zelio X-Men 2.0 is a slow-speed scooter and it is sold with two battery pack options - Lead Acid and Lithium-ion battery and both are offered in two battery sizes. The Lead Acid Battery 60V 32AH battery is priced at ₹71,500 whereas the 72V 32AH costs ₹74,000. The Lithium-ion battery 60V 30AH is priced at ₹87,500 and 74V 32AH costs ₹91,500. All prices are ex-showroom.

The X-Men is a slow-speed scooter with a top speed of 25 kmph. The company claims that the scooter can travel up to 100 km on a single charge. The motor is a 60/72V unit that consumes 1.5 units of electric per charge, says Zelio. The electric scooter has a loading capacity of 180 kg and gross weight of 90 kg.

Zelio X-Men comes with front and rear disc brakes, alloy wheel on the front and a hub motor at the rear. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and a shock absorbers at the rear.

Features that Zelio is offering areanti-theft alarm, central locking, reverse gear, parking switch, auto-repair switch, USB charger, and a digital display. Zelio offers a warranty of 10,000 km for both lead acid and lithium-ion battery variants.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kunal Arya, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ZELIO Ebikes, said, “The low-speed electric scooter segment is rapidly gaining traction as more consumers recognize the benefits of efficient, eco-friendly urban transportation. With the X-MEN 2.0, we’ve focused on engineering a product that balances performance, affordability, and technology. Our advanced manufacturing processes and in-depth research have enabled us to create a scooter that meets the needs of today’s urban commuters, offering style, reliability, and impressive range. We believe the X-MEN 2.0 will further strengthen our position in the low-speed segment, which is becoming an essential part of India's electric vehicle ecosystem."

