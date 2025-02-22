HT Auto
2025 Volvo XC60 to arrive in India soon. Here's what to expect from the SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2025, 13:30 PM
2025 Volvo XC60 Facelift
The Volvo XC60 facelift resembles its elder sibling, the XC90 SUV which was updated last year.
2025 Volvo XC60 Facelift
The Volvo XC60 facelift resembles its elder sibling, the XC90 SUV which was updated last year.

The Volvo XC60 has received a mid-life facelift globally, marking its second update in the current generation. This luxury SUV gets a refreshed look, new features, and upgraded tech while retaining its strong identity. The updated XC60 follows the design language introduced with the XC90 facelift and is expected to arrive in India next year.

 

Also Read : Volvo XC90 facelift to launch in India on March 4: Key highlights you should know

1 Design

The facelifted XC60 sports a revamped front profile with a redesigned grille. Volvo has replaced the vertical-slat design with diagonal units for a more modern appeal. The front bumper gets revised air vents and the SUV now rides on new alloy wheels. At the rear, the taillights receive a smoked effect for a sharper look.

Volvo has also expanded the XC60’s colour palette adding Forest Lake and Aurora Silver as new shades. The popular Mulberry Red from other Volvo models will also be available on this SUV.

2 Interior

Inside, the XC60 facelift retains the familiar dashboard layout but gets subtle refinements for a more premium feel. Notable upgrades include new premium materials like Quilted Nordico upholstery and Navy Herringbone Weave which add a touch of luxury. 

3 Engine options

While Volvo has not confirmed changes to the XC60’s powertrain, it is expected to continue with its existing engine lineup. This includes a 2.0-litre turbo petrol (Mild Hybrid) that produces 246 bhp and 350 Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) which is capable of churning out 449 bhp and 640 Nm torque. The mild-hybrid version is currently available in India, while the PHEV variant is popularly sold in the international markets.

4 Features

Features of the SUV include a larger 11.2-inch freestanding touchscreen which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Platform promising crisper image quality, OTA updates and faster processing.

Additionally, Volvo has introduced quieter interiors, smarter storage options and better wireless phone charging. Furthermore, the SUV gets an optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system and advanced air purification technology for a superior in-cabin experience. Air suspension and laminated windows will also be available as options.

5 Expected launch

The Volvo XC60 is among the brand’s best-selling models globally and enjoys a strong following in India. The facelifted version is expected to arrive sometime in 2025 with all the latest updates. Meanwhile, Volvo is actively expanding its EV portfolio and plans to introduce the EX30 and EX90 electric SUVs in India soon. Additionally, the Volvo XC90 facelift is set to launch in India on March 4, 2025.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2025, 13:30 PM IST

