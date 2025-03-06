HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Uv Shockwave Is An Electric Enduro Motorcycle To Rival The Hero Xpulse 210

In Pics: UV Shockwave is an electric enduro motorcycle to rival the Hero XPulse 210

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2025, 13:56 PM
  • The new  Ultraviolette Shockwave promises to bring some action to the electric motorcycle segment in the enduro form.
Ultraviolette Shockwave
Ultraviolette has launched the new Shockwave in a special showcase of its future models. Based on a new Light Motorcycle platform called ‘Funduro’, the new Shockwave is an earth-trembling electric enduro bike.
Ultraviolette Shockwave
Ultraviolette Shockwave
The new UV Shockwave is a purpose-built enduro motorcycle that promises to bring some fun amongst commuters in the segment.
Ultraviolette Shockwave
Ultraviolette Shockwave
The electric adventure bike looks the part with its slender frame, minimal bodywork, and a tall stance.
Ultraviolette Shockwave
The electric adventure bike looks the part with its slender frame, minimal bodywork, and a tall stance.

Ultraviolette Shockwave
The UV Shockwave packs a 14.5 bhp electric motor with 505 Nm of torque at the wheel. It’s super light at 120 kg, which should give it a high power-to-weight ratio.
Ultraviolette Shockwave
Ultraviolette Shockwave
The new Shockwave can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 120 kmph. It will be offered as a single seater and as a two-seater alternative.
Ultraviolette Shockwave
Ultraviolette Shockwave
UV claims a range of 165 km (IDC) on a single charge on the new Shockwave, enough to tackle a trail and back for over the weekend.
Ultraviolette Shockwave
Ultraviolette Shockwave
The UV Shockwave packs 37 mm telescopic forks up front with 200 mm of travel while the rear gets a monoshock with 180 mm of travel. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels.
Ultraviolette Shockwave
Ultraviolette Shockwave
The Ultraviolette Shockwave arrives at the same price point as the new Hero XPulse 210. It’s priced at 1.75 lakh but the first 1,000 customers will get it for 1.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
Ultraviolette Shockwave
Ultraviolette Shockwave
Pre-bookings are now open while deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2026.
Ultraviolette Shockwave
First Published Date: 06 Mar 2025, 13:56 PM IST
TAGS: UV Shockwave Ultraviolette Shockwave Ultraviolette Automotive

