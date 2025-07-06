Xiaomi YU7 EV gets 2.40 lakh orders in just 18 hours. Check details

The latest electric car by Xiaomi, the YU7 SUV, has created a hype within the Chinese car market since more than 240,000 bookings were reserved in just 18 hours of it hitting the markets officially. The figures indicate the mounting momentum for the tech giant's push within the electric mobility segment, barely a year after it launched its first-ever vehicle, the SU7 sedan.

Launched in May 2025, the Xiaomi YU7 takes various styling cues from the previous SU7 sedan, as well as high-end SUVs like the Porsche Macan and Ferrari Purosangue.

Orders flood in as Xiaomi’s EV strategy gains traction

According to reports from Car News China, Xiaomi received 200,000 refundable pre-orders for the YU7 within the first three minutes of launch. That figure surged to 289,000 within the hour, with more than 240,000 customers converting their interest into confirmed purchases shortly after.

Buyers in China could choose from three ordering options: a standard pre-order that finalizes after a week, a non-refundable instant order, or a now-unavailable "priority delivery" option that guaranteed early access to the vehicle. The overwhelming response marks a significant leap for a company best known for smartphones and consumer electronics.

Also Read : Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV unveiled with 835 km of range

Xiaomi YU7: Design and performance

Launched in May 2025, the Xiaomi YU7 takes various styling cues from the previous SU7 sedan, as well as high-end SUVs like the Porsche Macan and Ferrari Purosangue. The YU7 is available both in single- and dual-motor options. The entry model rides on rear-wheel drive, while the dual-motor variant is equipped with all-wheel drive, producing a combined power of 288kW and 528Nm.

According to the CLTC test cycle, the YU7 delivers rival driving range numbers: 835 km for the rear-wheel-drive Standard version with a 96.3kWh battery, 760 km for the all-wheel-drive Pro model with the same battery, and 770 km for the top-of-the-line AWD Max, which receives a bigger 101.7kWh battery pack.

Priced from 253,500 yuan (approximately ₹30 lakh), the YU7 beats the starting price of China's Tesla Model Y by a margin of nearly 10,000 yuan, and thus becomes an attractive value-based product in the mid-premium EV SUV category.

Also watch: Xiaomi SU7 electric car makes India debut: Will the Tesla, BYD rival launch here?

Global ambitions fuel anticipation

Xiaomi CEO William Lu has confirmed the company's plans to expand its electric vehicle offerings worldwide in the next few years. The company aims to establish up to 10,000 retail outlets outside China by 2029 as it scales its automotive operations. While specific markets remain unannounced, Xiaomi’s plans signal clear global intent.

Interestingly, the SU7’s success also found endorsement from outside China. Ford CEO Jim Farley earlier admitted he had been driving a Xiaomi SU7 imported to the U.S., praising the vehicle’s performance and build quality.

With a growing product portfolio and unprecedented early demand, Xiaomi appears to be accelerating quickly in a crowded EV race — with eyes firmly on global roads.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: