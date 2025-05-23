Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV unveiled with 835 km of range

Xiaomi has unveiled its new electric SUV, the YU7 in the global market. The name of the vehicle is derived from Chinese term that symbolises "riding the wind". Xiaomi is positioning the YU7 as a high-performance luxury SUV. While Xiaomi YU7 shares the same evolutionary design language as Xiaomi SU7, it stands out with its own bold identity.

What are the dimensions of the Xiaomi YU7?

In terms of dimensions, the Xiaomi YU7 measures 4,999 mm in length, 1,996 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height, along with a 3,000 mm wheelbase.

What are the colour options of the Xiaomi YU7?

Xiaomi YU7 introduces three nature-inspired paint finishes. There is Emerald Green, Titanium Silver and Lava Orange.

A look at the interior of the Xiaomi YU7. It comes with a panoramic sunroof and all occupants get their own screens.

What is the top speed and 0-100 kmph acceleration time of the Xiaomi YU7?

Xiaomi YU7 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.23 seconds and a top speed of 253 kmph.

What are the specifications of the Xiaomi YU7?

The maximum revolution is increased to 22,000 rpm, the peak torque is increased to 528 Nm, and the peak power is increased to 288 kW. The dual-motor four-wheel drive version of Xiaomi YU7 has a maximum horsepower of 680 bhp and a peak power of 508 kW, offering quick performance.

What is the claimed range and variants of the Xiaomi YU7?

The Xiaomi YU7 is available in three versions — Standard, Pro, and Max — each providing extensive range capabilities. The base model, Standard, boasts a purported range of 835 km (CLTC) powered by its 96.3 kWh battery. Importantly, the all-wheel-drive models — Xiaomi YU7 Pro (with a 96.3 kWh battery) and Max (featuring a 101.7 kWh battery) — achieve CLTC ranges of 760 km and 770 km, respectively.

In addition, the entire Xiaomi YU7 series is equipped with an 800V silicon carbide high-voltage platform with a peak voltage of 897V. The maximum charging rate reaches 5.2C, achieving a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in 12 minutes and a 620 km charge in 15 minutes, the fastest charging time.

