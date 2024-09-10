Windsor EV to launch tomorrow: What to expect from the latest MG electric car

JSW MG Motor is all set to launch its first electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV) Windsor EV in India tomorrow (September 11). Essentially a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV sold in China, the Windsor EV will be the third electric car from the British-origin manufacturer to land in India. The bookings for the electric vehicle have already started at MG dealerships unofficially while the price of the EV will be formally announced on Wednesday.

MG Windsor EV will join the likes of Comet EV and ZS EV in the carmaker's EV lineup for India. MG is likely to price it aggressively and keep it around ₹20 lakh to take on some of the popular models in this price range. Key rivals for the Windsor EV could be Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 and even the upcoming BYD eMax 7 which will be the updated version of the e6 electric MPV. Here is a quick look at what to expect from the latest MG Motor electric car.

MG Windsor EV: Battery size and range expected

MG Motor is likely to introduce the Windsor EV with two battery size to choose from. The electric car manufactured by Chinese carmaker Wuling is sold with a 50 kWh battery pack. The same battery is also expected to be offered with the India-spec Windsor EV. MG could also offer a smaller 38 kWh battery pack with the electric crossover. The bigger battery pack is capable of offering more than 450 kms of range in a single charge. For the smaller battery pack, the range could be around 360 kms.

MG Windsor EV: First-in-segment features

MG Motor will offer the Windsor EV with a host of comfort features that no other electric cars offer yet. For instance, the second row of the Windsor EV will come with seats that can recline up to 135 degrees to offer a airline-like first-class cabin experience. All three passengers at the back will get individual headrests. There is also a foldable armrest on offer.

Another first in Windsor EV will be a giant panoramic sunroof, which MG calls Infinity View Glass Roof. This will also help to enhance the aero-lounge effect inside the cabin.

The dashboard of the Windsor EV will be dominated by large touchscreen infotainment system. In fact, with a size of 15.6 inches, the touchscreen infotainment will be the largest in its segment. It will support wireless connectivity with both Android and Apple smartphones.

Among other features, the Windsor EV is expected to come with a digital driver display measuring 8.8 inches, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, ambient lighting and more. The EV will come equipped with Level 2 ADAS technology, 360 degree camera and six airbags as some of its safety features.

MG Windsor EV: Performance and charging

The Windsor EV is expected to be offered with a single electric motor. The EV is likely to generate around 134 bhp of power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The EV is currently being tested out under various conditions. MG is likely to equip the Windsor EV with multiple traction modes for better handling.

Besides regular charging, MG Motor will also enable the Windsor EV to support DC fast charging. This could help the electric vehicle to recharge up to 30 per cent in half an hour.

