Watch: This Tesla Model S Plaid tries to fly and reach space, fails miserably

The Tesla Model S Plaid worths well around $150,000.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 21 Mar 2022, 09:44 AM
The Tesla Model S was badly damaged due to the jump. Image: Youtube/Alex Choi)

A Tesla Model S Plaid electric sedan tried to follow Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster when it attempted to fly but failed miserably. A video emerged online showing the Tesla Model S Plaid jumbling into the air somewhere in San Francisco and crashing badly. After jumping into the air and a hard landing, the electric luxury sedan hits some bins and a parked car.

(Also read: Wooden Tesla Cybertruck is here while wait for the real one still continues)

As an impact of the crash, all the airbags of the Tesla Model S went off. The front profile of the car was severely damaged. Considering the fact that the damages are self-inflicted by the driver, the owner of the Tesla Model S will have to bear the entire repair cost, as it won't be covered by the insurance company or the automaker. Surely, it is going to be a pretty costly affair for the owner of the EV.

The description of the video also says that the car is a brand new Tesla Model S. It is not sure if the particular Tesla is a Model S Plaid, but in that case, it worth around $150,000. However, the occupants of the Tesla Model S who were engaged in this dangerous stunt were not hurt, reveals the description.

Interestingly, this is the same place where a famous Tesla Model X jumped a few years ago. During that time, the stunt was performed at a lower speed and during daylight. However, that too was a pretty dangerous stunt.

This is not the first time Tesla Model S Plaid owners performed some crazy stunt with their pricey possessions. While some tried to attempt crazy wheelies, some even tried to make their Tesla Model S Plaid a submarine by diving into pretty deep water. Sometimes people do really weird things with their cars and electric cars are not an exception, even though they come with a high price tag.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2022, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Model S electric car electric vehicle ev electric mobility luxury ca
