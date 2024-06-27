Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Mahindra Thar: Five rugged SUVs for Indian roads and wild

With the SUV market in full swing, carmakers are globally gearing up to offer more and more of these big boys and put at least one in each household. At the same time, more and more people are looking for larger cars that can carry larger loads. With such an upward trend for SUVs in the large segment, there is a higher demand for those that are utilitarian and built to achieve a higher level of ruggedness. These cars are able to tackle off-roading with relative ease and are meant to handle everything that is thrown their way. If you are in the market for vehicles that are relatively practical while being capable of going off-road, here is a list of five rugged SUVs:

1 Mahindra Scorpio N Engine 1,997 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details With Mahindra’s extensive lineup, it knows a thing or two about making SUVs. The Mahindra Scorpio N is a premium three-row SUV that can comfortably take on dirt roads. Priced between ₹13.85 -. 24.54 lakh, it is the Indian manufacturer’s modern take on the SUV segment based on the past glory of the Scorpio. It can be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine that generates 200 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. It is additionally offered with a 2.0-litre mHawk diesel motor that can be had in two different tunes. The Z2 version produces 130 bhp while the Z4 version makes 172 bhp of power. It can be offered in either a 4x2 or 4x4 variant, with the latter being offered with a terrain management system that brings four modes for four different types of terrain - snow, sand, mud, and grass.

2 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine 1,462 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced around ₹12.74 - 14.95 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a five-door compact off-roader that is additionally one of the lightest in its segment. It is a ladder-frame SUV with a kerb weight of around 1,200 kg and runs on a 1.5-litre engine that is capable of producing 102 bhp and 136 Nm of torque. The engine can be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic. Although the Jimny is supposed to be a five-seater, it is comfortable enough for four people and comes with a list of features that is far from premium. The Maruti Suzuki jimny is, however, geared as a lifestyle SUV that has more than enough capability to go off-roading. It comes equipped with the Suzuki AllGrip 4WD system that can run in three different settings according to the driver’s needs.

3 Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Engine 1,493 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹11.39 lakh, the Bolero Neo+ is another Mahindra & Mahindra entry into the three-row rugged SUV segment. Capable of holding nine people, the Neo+ comes with a 2-3-4 seating layout inside the cabin. It is equipped with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is capable of producing 118 bhp of peak power and 280 Nm of max torque. The Bolero Neo+ can be had in two different trims. While the P4 is the base variant with X-shaped bumpers in the front, the P10 is the more expensive one with additional chrome elements, alloy wheels and an interior better suited for comfort and practicality.

4 Force Gurkha Engine 2,596 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details Priced within ₹16.75 - 18.00 lakh, the 2024 Force Gurkha is one of the latest entries into the Indian off-roader SUV market. It is offered in both a three-door and a five-door versions, with the former being a four-seater and the latter being able to hold up to seven people. The Force Gurkha is powered by the 2.6-litre four-cylinder that was present in the previous generation. The engine is capable of producing 132 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and it is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. While it lacks some of the more upmarket and premium interior features, it has a four-wheel-drive system that can be turned on with a knob on the centre console and comes with an air intake snorkel from the factory. It is not geared towards those who want to drive it in the city, but rather towards individuals who are looking for something utilitarian to go off-roading in.

5 Mahindra Thar Engine 1,497 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The third and the final entry for Mahindra on this list, the Thar is an off-roader SUV available in both 2WD and 4WD variants. The Thar offers a lot of versatility, not only after you’ve bought it but also during the purchase itself. The rear-wheel-drive Thar is offered with two different engines in three variants. It has a 1.5-litre diesel producing around 117 bhp and a 2.0-litre inline-four petrol engine that produces 150 bhp. The 4x4 Thar is offered with either a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 150 bhp or a 2.2-litre diesel unit that produces 130 bhp. Buyers looking for an SUV with a tonne of on-road presence can opt for the 2WD while ones with an adventurous spirit can seek thrills with the 4x4 version. With a 5-door version in the works, the Thar stands to be one of the most versatile offerings within the segment.

