Tesla drops prices of Model 3, Model S and Model Y

Tesla has announced a price drop for its Model Y, Model S and Model X.
So, now the prices of the Model Y start at $42,990 for the base rear-wheel drive powertrain.
The Model Y Long Range and Performance are priced at $ 47,990 and $ 51,490 respectively.
The Dual Motor All-wheel Drive version costs $72,990 for the Model S
The Tri-Motor Plaid version of the Model S is priced at $87,990
Finally, there is the Model X, for $77,990 customers can get the standard Dual Motor All-wheel drive version
The Tri-motor Plaid costs $92,990.
Tesla North America also said in a post on X said it would end its referral program benefits in all markets after April 30.
So, the prices have been dropped by $2,000