Wooden Tesla Cybertruck is here while wait for the real one still continues

The center console and the yoke steering wheel inside the wooden Tesla Cybertruck makes it look pretty close to the real one.

While the world still waits for the real Cybertruck from EV giant Tesla, a woodworking artist has created a wooden version of the Cybertruck which looks very similar to its real-life counterpart. The artist brings out the minutest details of the polygonal truck but carving out its exterior isn't as straightforward as it looks.

Similar Cars Find More Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 Electric | Automatic ₹ 70 to 90 Lakhs Expected Price* View Details

The artist has put a video on his YouTube channel Woodworking Art showing the entire process of creating the wooden Cybertruck. The channel is famous for putting up videos of the making of various wooden vehicles from sports cars to SUVs to pickup trucks.

(Also read | Artist creates 3D sculptures of Porsche's classic road and race cars)

The video of the making of the wooden Tesla Cybertrucks shows how the artist develops it from the scratch. Though looking at the truck's straight and simple lines, it seems like an easy task to make these but the video shows how much efforts the artist had to put in. He put a great deal of effort into bringing out the small details of the pick-up truck.

Talking of the smallest details of the wooden Cybertruck, the artist does a great job replicating the concept's interior. The center console and the yoke inside make the wooden model look pretty close to the real one. Further, the wooden scale model also replicates the telescoping tailgate seen in the concept version of the real thing.

He also adds the Cybertruck badging at the front and rear and makes all doors including the tailgate operational. On his YouTube post, the artist has written, “Tesla Cybertruck is a uniquely designed, extremely special car of the famous electric car company Tesla. Tesla truck, I got a lot of requests from my audience to make it out of an all-wood version. And now I've finished it the all-wood Tesla Cybertruck." The production of the real Tesla Cybertruck has been pushed back to 2023.

First Published Date: