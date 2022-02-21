HT Auto
Home News Artist creates 3D sculptures of Porsche's classic road and race cars

Artist creates 3D sculptures of Porsche's classic road and race cars

Artist Jonny Ambrose's sculptures' design language celebrates the shapes created by race car designers, using a mix of solid woods and aluminium to resin and carbon fibre.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2022, 03:04 PM
Monochrome reliefs of Porsche 917 and 911 models created by artist Jonny Ambrose.
Monochrome reliefs of Porsche 917 and 911 models created by artist Jonny Ambrose.

British artist Jonny Ambrose has been making three dimensional artworks depicting silhouettes and details from classic road and race cars from Porsche, celebrating the sports car maker's greatest moments in motorsport. Various enthusiasts and collectors commission interpretations of their own vehicles as well as some of the 20th century motorsport icons.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 1.64 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 85.46 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 2.1 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M8
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.15 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.6 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 2.64 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

A full-time artist since 2016, Ambrose's sculptures' design language celebrates the shapes created by race car designers, using a mix of solid woods and aluminium to resin and carbon fibre, often gently exaggerating their aerodynamic forms to create a visceral sense of speed.

(Also read | Cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley still burning, firefighters struggle)

3D printed models of Porsche 917
3D printed models of Porsche 917

The artist's shelves are dotted with 3D sculptures of Porsche 917 and 911 models, details of fenders, spoilers and wheels or longtail body sections. His narrow shelves are filled with miniature 3D printed models – elongated interpretations of familiar Porsche outlines – and more substantial sculptures of a 904 Carrera GTS and ‘Mary Stuart’ 911 RSR.

Ambrose has recently also started using 3D printing technology for his automotive sculptors. He began with a series of small printed models based on the 917 in its various guises. However, these more automated processes of CAD and laser printing remain counterbalanced the artist's love of artisanal craftsmanship thanks to his traditional skill of steam bending wood. Though it is a painstaking process, it produces complex forms that cannot be replicated with more modern methods.

The half-scale Porsche 917 that he is working on is based on the 1971 Le Mans winner. Speaking about his future projects, the artist said, “My ambition this time is to do a full-scale model in the same vein as the 917, hopefully as a centre piece of an exhibition or show." He added, “Porsche celebrates the 40th anniversary of the 956 next year, which creates a fascinating if challenging proposition for me."

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2022, 03:02 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche 911 Porsche 917 Porsche
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Artist creates 3D sculptures of Porsche's classic road and race cars
Artist creates 3D sculptures of Porsche's classic road and race cars
Global EV battery market exceeds 296 GWh in 2021
Global EV battery market exceeds 296 GWh in 2021
Mercedes-Benz pauses orders for E-Class in this country. Know why
Mercedes-Benz pauses orders for E-Class in this country. Know why
Michelin working on puncture-proof tyre system for next-gen Chevy Bolt
Michelin working on puncture-proof tyre system for next-gen Chevy Bolt
Skoda to start delivery of Slavia sedan from these dates
Skoda to start delivery of Slavia sedan from these dates

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city