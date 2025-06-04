Warivo Motors launches 6 new electric scooters under Nova and Edge series. Check details

Warivo Motors India has announced the launch of six new electric scooters under two separate series — Nova and Edge — in an effort to cater to a broader spectrum of riders across India. With prices starting at ₹44,999. The move comes as part of the company’s broader push to make electric mobility more accessible, backed by plans to expand its retail footprint nationwide.

Warivo Nova and Edge: Design

The Nova and Edge series follow two separate design philosophies. Nova series offers a classy take on modern style and an avant-garde aesthetic with designs aimed at riders who want to enhance their on-road experience. Edge series offered practical functionality and ability, carrying simple aesthetics aimed at easy daily usability and durability over style.

While they all look different, all six models are built on the same accessibility philosophy — with lightweight, ergonomic designs built for riders of many different ages and mobility levels.

Warivo Nova and Edge: Range and features

All of the scooters in the new product lineup have a maximum range of 120 km per charge, as well as smart connectivity through a mobile application, which tracks and uses data to interact with the status and features of the scooter. Every model carries a three-year full warranty, indicating the company's focus on creating trust with customers in a still-developing EV market.

While the Nova series carries more advanced features, and higher-end design elements, the Edge models are focused on offering affordability and purpose, particularly considering that many delivery riders or commuters will find them a suitable mode of transport in smaller towns.

As Warivo Motors plans to add an additional 200 outlets by the end of the fiscal year, the company also wants to increase their after-sales support and parts network. The two wheeler maker entered the high speed two wheeler segment in 2024 with its first high speed electric scooter CRX with price starting at ₹79,999 (ex-showroom).

