New Delhi EV Policy to provide subsidies to promote electric vehicles: CM Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government will provide subsidies to people to promote electric vehicle adoption in the national capital in its new EV policy, said Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, on Saturday. She said that while highlighting the Delhi government's different initiatives to combat air pollution.

The Delhi CM has said that the transformation of all the vehicles, including private ones, into electric vehicles (EVs) is a big vision for which the Delhi government is coming up with a new EV policy, PTI reported. "We will urge people to purchase electric vehicles for which they will be provided subsidies," she reportedly said.

Gupta also said that air pollution in the national capital region is a year-long problem that requires sustained efforts, for which the Delhi government is hiring 1,000 water sprinklers to be used to combat dust on the roads throughout the year. "In view of traffic, these sprinklers will operate in early morning and late night hours so that no congestion is there on the roads," she reportedly added. Gupta reportedly urged people to adopt electric vehicles.

Delhi EV Policy 2.0: What does it envision?

The Delhi government drafted the new EV policy earlier this year, detailing a roadmap for the government's vision for electric mobility. The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 draft has proposed tax waivers for hybrid vehicles for the first time. The inclusion of strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles under the policy marks a shift from the erstwhile BEV-exclusive approach to a broader clean mobility framework.

The draft policy proposed a full exemption on road tax and registration fees for hybrid vehicles with an ex-showroom price of up to ₹20 lakh. The draft policy states that this move would bring down the price of such vehicles and encourage car users to shift to the usage of such vehicles.

Besides that, road tax and registration fees will be fully waived for all Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) throughout the duration of the Delhi EV Policy 2.0. However, this exemption for electric cars will apply only to those models with an ex-showroom price of ₹20 lakh or below.

The Delhi EV Policy is known as one of the most comprehensive electric vehicle policies in India. In the five years since the policy was introduced, the National Capital Territory of Delhi has established itself as a national leader in electric vehicle (EV) adoption. During this period, the share of EVs in total vehicle sales in Delhi increased nearly fourfold, reaching an average of 12 per cent in 2024. In 2024, electric vehicle sales in Delhi saw a remarkable 30 per cent increase compared to 2022, with a total of 82,081 EVs registered during the year. With the new EV Policy, the Delhi government is aiming to ramp up the pace of EV adoption in the city and region.

