Volvo EX90 to launch in India on October 12. Top 3 facts buyers must know before booking it

Volvo India has already listed the EX90 SUV on its official website ahead of the official India launch of the electric luxury SUV on October 12. The Volvo EX90 has been listed alongside its electric sedan sibling, the Volvo ES90 . Both these models will be launched in India as part of the Swedish auto giant’s larger strategies for the country. The Volvo EX90 will follow in the footsteps of the Volvo XC60 and Volvo XC90 SUVs that were launched in the Indian market in 2025.

Volvo EX90 will be launched in India as a key part of the brand's future strategies for the Indian market.

We have already driven the upcoming Volvo EX90, and you can check out our review here.

As Volvo is gearing up for the launch of the electric SUV, here are the top three facts the buyers must know before betting their money on it.

Volvo EX90: Price and competition

Volvo EX90 is expected to be priced around ₹1.3 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for the electric SUV will open in October. Upon launch, it will compete with rivals like Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, as well as future models from BMW and Audi.

Volvo EX90: Powertrain

The international market-spec Volvo EX90 is available in both RWD and AWD configurations. But the India-spec Volvo EX90 will come in a single fully-loaded variant. The T5 Twin Motor Ultra will be the only trim of the electric SUV in India, which will come as a fully loaded model. Powering this will be a 106 kWh battery pack promising a range of up to 625 km on a single charge. The dual motor setup channels power to all four wheels via an AWD system. The electric powertrain churns out 456 bhp peak power and 670 Nm of maximum torque. Speaking of performance, it is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds.

Volvo EX90: Key features

The Volvo EX90 will come as a single fully-loaded variant in India, with all the bells and whistles. As we have learnt about the upcoming model during our review, it will get a quad-zone climate control, a glass roof with opaque function, digital Key Plus, a full LED lighting package, a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system with Abbey Road sound package, dual digital screens, leather upholstery, etc. Also, on the safety front, there will be a Level 2 ADAS suite and a 360-degree surround view camera package with an auto-park function.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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