Volvo EX90 First Drive Review: Swedish Ninja in Samurai Armour

Volvo is in the spotlight whenever there is a conversation around safety in the automobile sector. The seatbelt design that every automaker utilises in their cars was devised by the Swedish automaker in 1952. The automaker could have easily earned a 12-digit sum, keeping current economics in mind. Instead, it chose not to patent it and allowed every automaker to use it to ensure safety for its customer base. With the company undergoing a major electrification journey, it is set to introduce its latest electric flagship vehicle, the EX90, in the Indian market. Existing and potential customers would compare it to the current flagship model, the XC90, but the EX90 is much more than that. The Swedish automaker states that it is the safest car that they have built to date, and it is expected to be priced above ₹1 crore.

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Volvo EX90: Exterior

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The EX90 looks extremely modern and minimalistic, boasting a signature Volvo look. A small part of Norse mythology lights up the road with the EX90’s Thor hammer-shaped headlights. According to the company, they have tried to give the car a human feel, with the DRLs opening up to reveal the headlamp unit. Not only that, but it gets a headlamp washer to keep the visibility on point all the time. Apart from that, the SUV gets a closed-off grille signalling its electric roots, with a huge Volvo logo in the middle with a diagonal indent, giving a tribute to the older Volvo badging.

The lower part of the Volvo badge consists of a front camera with a dedicated camera washer. In addition, the lower bumper features a dual-tone finish with piano black elements and front parking sensors. The lower front bumper features an active grille shutter system which optimises aerodynamic efficiency as well as driving range. The flaps open up to cool down the battery, while the flaps close at higher speeds to reduce drag and increase battery efficiency and driving range.

On the side, the Volvo EX90 features 21-inch aero alloy wheels, giving it the imposing SUV stance

On the side, the Volvo EX90 features 21-inch aero alloy wheels, giving it an imposing SUV stance. In addition, the feature list on the exterior includes bezel-less outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with a dedicated lane-watch camera, flush door handles, piano black roof rails, an electrochromic panoramic glass roof and a blacked-out shark fin antenna.

The Volvo EX90 has distinct styling when it comes to the rear, with the C-shaped tail lamps

However, the Volvo EX90 has distinct styling when it comes to the rear, with the C-shaped tail lamps, integrated rear spoiler, high-set stop lamp, a rear parking camera with a dedicated washer and bold Volvo lettering. Moreover, the rear gets the same dual-tone bumper treatment as the front, along with rear parking sensors. The rear of the SUV is summed up with a powered tailgate, which, when opened, boasts a boot space of up to 690 litres.

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Volvo EX90: Interior and Features

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If I have to compare the interior of the Volvo EX90, I will compare it with a luxury yacht, but cocooned with ultimate safety. The interior of the EX90 is wrapped in plush Nappa leather, which makes the SUV look extremely luxurious. The front seats offer ventilated, heated and massage options, along with an extendable thigh support. The dashboard looks extremely classy, with it being centred around the 14.5-inch infotainment system, which packs all the controls. Volvo has gone for a minimalist aesthetic which makes the SUV feel spacious and airy, while the lack of physical buttons adds to the aesthetic, keeping the dashboard and centre console very clean. The only physical button offered on the SUV is a bejewelled rotary knob for music controls. The three-spoke steering wheel is wrapped in Nappa leather as well, giving it a great look and feel. The steering wheel has audio controls and cruise control, with the gear shifter being a stalk on the right side. Moreover, the centre console gets a double-decker setup, with the daily essentials being stored on the lower deck, which also gets two USB Type-C charging ports. The upper deck gets concealed cup holders, a wireless charging pad and a front centre armrest with storage space on the inside.

The dashboard looks extremely classy, with it being centred around the 14.5-inch infotainment system

​The second row of the Volvo EX 90 is offered with two captain seats, which can be reclined as well as slid forward and back. Additionally, the SUV gets four-zone climate control along with B-pillar-mounted rear AC vents. However, the Volvo EX90 lacks sun blinds, which is a big miss since its rivals boast the feature. However, the Volvo EX90's underrated feature is its 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. Not only that, but it is paired with Dolby Atmos and Abbey Road Studios mode, which completely transforms the experience and can be compared to a cinema-like experience.

The second row of the Volvo EX90 features captain seats with sliding and reclining features

The EX90 is offered in a six-seat configuration, with the third-row seats being comfortable but not spacious for big-sized adults. While there are amenities in the back, including AC vents, cup holders and USB Type-C charging ports, it is still a place best suited for kids.

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Volvo EX90: Driving Experience

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Being in Ranthambore, I drove the car on paved roads, broken roads, roads that were dug up, dirt patches and off-road stretches. The electric SUV excelled in each and every terrain without letting up at all. It completely owned each and every terrain with such elegance and ease that it instantly made me fall in love with the car.

It is equipped with a 106-kWh battery pack, which is powered by an 800V twin electric motor producing 456 hp and 670 Nm of torque. The open stretches of road as well as the off-road stretches felt like a breeze when I was driving the Volvo EX 90 owing to the suspension setup on the Swedish automaker’s flagship SUV. I drove the SUV over a decently sized pothole at 60 kmph and I didn’t feel the car budge much. Floor the accelerator pedal and you would find yourself pinned to the seat, with the instant torque pushing the car from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds, with the top speed being electronically limited to 180 kmph. The company offers a WLTP range of 625 km, while the ICAT range takes it up to 724 km.

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Notably, the steering wheel is nimble, with the SUV moving with the slightest of inputs. I felt relaxed while driving the car not only because of the ventilated and massaging seats, but also because the weight of the steering wheel was just right to instil confidence as well as be manoeuvrable, considering that the EX90 is the biggest SUV in Volvo’s portfolio, standing at a whopping 5,037 mm. The Volvo EX90 also gets a one-pedal driving system, which can be engaged or disengaged from the centrally-set 14.5-inch infotainment system. While the feature itself is useful, the infotainment system can distract drivers since all features have been tucked away in it, which forces drivers to look away from the road in order to access basic controls like air conditioning, seat ventilation and headlight controls, among others.

I drove the car for a good 100 kms on paved and broken roads along with off-road patches and highways

​I got the car up to a speed of 130 kmph on the highway, and it felt extremely stable. The SUV had no vibrations, and the NVH levels were well contained. Body roll is also well contained, as I took a soft left at around 60 kmph, and while the inertia pinned me all the way to the right, I never felt out of control. The audio experience of the Volvo EX90 is on a different level altogether. The audio system completely immerses the driver, and honestly, my playlist made the drive even more enjoyable.

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When it comes to safety, Volvo did not disappoint, with the EX90 boasting a 5-star GNCAP rating, along with plenty of safety features, including 5 cameras, 5 radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors, BLIS with steer assist, rear cross traffic alert with autobrake, adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance and mitigation by braking and steering, among others. It is a software-defined vehicle, which means that the Volvo EX90 will get over-the-air updates which can potentially increase the features of the SUV.

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Volvo EX90: Conclusion

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The Volvo EX90 is a great product, especially at the price point at which it is expected to launch. The EX90 makes the everyday life of a person easier, since the passenger is cocooned in luxury as well as safety. Volvo has ensured that safety, in any way whatsoever, is not compromised on its new flagship SUV. The driveability of the SUV gives it plenty of brownie points, since it can be pushed as well as driven while adhering to speed limits. While the bells and whistles are plenty, accessing them is a little difficult since I had a torrid time getting to know each functionality. I believe that this can go head-to-head with any flagship luxury SUV in India in terms of driving dynamics and as an overall package.

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