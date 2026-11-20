German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept to mark the 50th anniversary of its iconic GTI performance brand. The concept will make its public debut at the Essen Motor Show, scheduled to take place from November 27 to December 6, 2026. Based on the production-specification ID. Polo GTI, the Clubsport Concept features a two-door configuration, widened bodywork and prominent aerodynamic components, including a large front splitter, rear diffuser and an elevated carbon-fibre rear wing, designed to improve downforce and support high-speed track performance.

Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept: Performance and powertrain

The ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept is based on the MEB+ modular electric vehicle platform and uses a front-wheel-drive layout. While the production ID. Polo GTI develops 226 hp, the Clubsport Concept gets a more powerful electric motor producing 367 hp, making it one of the most performance-focused interpretations of Volkswagen's front-wheel-drive ID. models. The electric motor produces 550 Nm of torque, compared with the 290 Nm output associated with the standard drive configuration. Volkswagen claims the concept can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds using Launch Control, while its top speed is rated at 240 kmph.

The concept uses Volkswagen's APP550 electric motor, which was originally developed for larger vehicles, including the ID.7 and ID. Tiguan. Integrating the motor into the smaller Polo platform required substantial engineering modifications, including its combination with an electronically controlled front differential lock. Power is supplied by a 52kWh high-voltage battery capable of delivering up to 290kW for short periods. The concept also receives a revised electrical infrastructure to support its higher performance output. Its adaptive DCC suspension has been recalibrated for track use, working alongside the electronic front differential lock to improve traction and handling.

Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept: Exterior

The concept retains the overall design direction of the production ID. Polo GTI but incorporates several motorsport-inspired modifications. The wheel arches have been widened by 50 mm on each side, giving the concept a more aggressive stance. At the front, a motorsport-style splitter is integrated into the bumper, while the rear features a wider body section, a redesigned diffuser and a carbon-fibre wing extending above the roofline.

The aerodynamic additions are intended to generate greater downforce and improve stability during high-speed driving. The overall design combines the compact proportions of the ID. Polo with the visual characteristics of a dedicated track-focused performance car.

Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept: Interior

The cabin has been extensively modified to prioritise driving performance and occupant safety. Volkswagen has retained only the basic cockpit layout from the production model, removing features such as the infotainment system to reduce distractions and focus on track use.

The two occupants are seated in Recaro racing bucket seats equipped with red five-point harnesses. The rear seats and luggage compartment have been removed, making room for a roll cage finished in Tornado Red, Volkswagen's signature GTI colour.

The dashboard, door trims and several other cabin surfaces are covered in dark ArtVelours microfibre upholstery, complemented by red contrast stitching. Volkswagen trainees also contributed to the interior detailing and the development of the concept, working alongside the company's engineering and design teams.

Also Read : Limited-run Subaru WRX tS GD25 and BRZ tS ZC15 unveiled in America

Volkswagen's 50 years of GTI performance

The ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept forms part of Volkswagen's broader celebrations marking five decades of the GTI brand. The company has sold more than 2.5 million GTI models worldwide over the past 50 years, establishing the badge as one of its most recognisable performance sub-brands. The concept follows the introduction of the Golf GTI Edition 50 and the unveiling of the ID.3 GTI, which is scheduled to go on sale in early 2027. The production-specification ID. Polo GTI, meanwhile, has been available to order since October 2026.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: