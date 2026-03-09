Volkswagen ID. Polo EV spied in near-production guise ahead of debut

The Volkswagen ID. Polo will globally debut in early 2026, and the upcoming electric hatchback has recently been spied testing with little to no camouflage, revealing that it is nearing the production stage. Showcased at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, this will become the first of four new electric models from Volkswagen in the compact EV segment, and mark the first storied nameplate from the carmaker’s history migrating to battery electric underpinnings.

The interior features a minimalist dashboard with a 12.9-inch infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (Carscoops/Stephen Hancock)

Two test mules of the Polo EV were spotted in Northern Europe in all-black overalls and minimal camouflage hiding certain design details. While one model features the standard 19-inch five-spoke alloys that we have seen in Munich, the second prototype rides on a special set of black alloys with copper accents, bringing out a sportier look.

The ID. Polo features clean surfaces and sculpted contours, with the front fascia putting on a pair of sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. The silhouette remains as familiar as ever with pronounced wheel arches, a large glasshouse, and a roofline that tapers off into a sporty roof spoiler.

Volkswagen ID. Polo: Battery and power

The hatchback retains the familiar Polo silhouette with pronounced wheel arches and a tapering roofline that ends in a sporty roof spoiler (Carscoops/Stephen Hancock)

The ID. Polo is the first EV to be built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB+ platform, a dedicated architecture that will also form the base for the sportier ID. Polo GTI. It allows for two battery pack options that supply a front-mounted motor churning out three distinct power outputs depending on the variant: 85 kW (114 bhp), 99 kW (133 bhp) and 155 kW (208 bhp). The GTI-badged model will make 166 kW (223 bhp).

The 85 kW and 99 kW versions will derive power from a 37 kWh high-voltage LFP (lithium-iron phosphate) battery compatible with DC fast charging at speeds of up to 90 kW. The 155 kW and 166 kW models feature a 52 kWh NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) battery that can be charged at up to 130 kW DC to replenish a claimed single-charge driving range of up to 450 km.

Volkswagen ID. Polo: Interior and tech

The interior features a minimalist dashboard with a 12.9-inch infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

Volkswagen has already revealed the ID. Polo’s interior, which sticks to a minimalist design ethos that prioritises usability with physical controls. In fact, there are barely any touch-capacitive buttons that often prove to be more annoying than practical. The centre console carries an entire row of switches for HVAC controls and a real volume knob. The driver is treated to a two-spoke steering wheel with a host of tactile buttons, as well as physical buttons and toggles for the power windows and ORVMs.

The dashboard’s centrepiece is the 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, while the driver gets a 10.25-inch digital cluster with old-fashioned gauge designs, although we expect multiple display themes to be available. The cabin is upholstered with recycled fabric materials and stays away from cheap, glossy plastic surfaces for an upmarket feel.

Also Read : Volkswagen reveals ID. Polo EV specs ahead of early 2026 global debut

Volkswagen ID. Polo: Pricing and launch

The latest test mules indicate that the Volkswagen ID. Polo will enter production shortly at the SEAT and CUPRA plant in Martorell, Spain. It will be launched with a starting price of €25,000 (~ ₹26.74 lakh), positioned as the first of four new models in the small and compact EV segments.

