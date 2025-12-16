Volkswagen reveals ID. Polo EV specs ahead of early 2026 global debut

The Volkswagen ID. Polo will enter production in 2026 as the first of four new electric models in the compact EV segment, and the Wolfsburg-based auto giant has now revealed the technical details for its upcoming model ahead of a global debut in early 2026. Earlier showcased in Munich at IAA Mobility 2025, the Polo EV marks the beginning of storied nameplates from Volkswagen’s legacy migrating to electric power.

Volkswagen ID. Polo: Battery and power

The ID. Polo will be the first EV to be built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB+ platform, a dedicated architecture that will also underpin the sportier ID. Polo GTI. This platform allows for two battery pack options that supply a front-mounted electric motor offering three distinct power outputs depending on the variant: 85 kW (114 bhp), 99 kW (133 bhp) and 155 kW (208 bhp).

The GTI-badged model will make 166 kW (223 bhp).

The 85 kW and 99 kW versions will be powered by a 37 kWh high-voltage LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery that supports DC fast charging at speeds of up to 90 kW. The 155 kW and 166 kW models get a 52 kWh NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) battery that can be charged at up to 130 kW DC to replenish a claimed single-charge driving range of up to 450 km.

Volkswagen ID. Polo: Dimensions and capacity

The electric Polo features a larger boot than its ICE predecessor, highlighting the packaging advantages of Volkswagen’s next-generation EV platform

The ID. Polo measures 4,053 mm in length, 1,816 mm in width and 1,530 mm in height, while the wheelbase measures 2,600 mm for maximum interior space while maintaining a compact footprint. When compared to the now-discontinued ICE-powered Polo, the EV gains 19 mm of interior length, and the width and headroom have also increased.

The electric Polo’s trunk volume stands at 435 litres, growing 25 per cent over the ICE version’s 351 litres. This can be further expanded to 1,243 litres by folding the rear seats down.

Volkswagen ID. Polo: Pricing and availability

The Volkswagen ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI will both enter production in 2026

The Volkswagen ID. Polo EV will enter production in 2026 at the SEAT and CUPRA plant in Martorell, Spain. To be launched with a starting price of €25,000 (~ ₹26.74 lakh), it will be positioned as the first of four new models in the small and compact car segment. With this, Volkswagen will commence its larger brand strategy of launching six total models across categories next year.

