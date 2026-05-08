Volkswagen set to globally unveil ID. Polo GTI before 24h Nurburgring on May 15

German automaker Volkswagen is set to unveil its latest electric car and the sportier iteration of the ID. Polo , the ID. Polo GTI on May 15, before the 24 hours of Nurburgring begins. Not only that, but this debut would mark a shift for the brand, as the red badge appears on an all-electric production model for the first time.

Volkswagen debuts the electric ID.Polo GTI on May 15, marking a historic shift for the brand. Additionally, enhanced Golf GTI race cars and the record-breaking Edition 50 celebrate GTI's 50th anniversary.

Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI: Exterior

The ID. Polo GTI boasts the same silhouette as the standard ID. Polo, while the production model maintains a five-door hatchback form. Its dimensions align with the concept at 4,104 mm in length, which is marginally longer than the existing Polo. However, it boasts a 2,600 mm wheelbase that rivals the current Golf. The architecture allows for the signature short overhangs and substantial 20-inch alloy wheels to carry over into the final design.

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Visually, the GTI distinguishes itself from the base ID. Polo underwent several enhancements, such as an aggressive front bumper, custom LED headlamps, and widened side skirts. Aerodynamics are improved with a rear spoiler and a dedicated diffuser. The car is currently wrapped in camouflage and will be unveiled on May 15.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 24h Nurburgring

Not only will the ID. Polo GTI will be unveiled on May 15, but three specialised Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 24h cars will tackle the gruelling endurance marathon at the ‘Green Hell’. Entered by Max Kruse Racing, these machines have been upgraded for 2026. Weighing a mere 1,200 kg owing to carbon fibre construction and boasting 391.57 bhp, the vehicles feature enhanced gearbox cooling and refined engine calibration to endure the Nordschleife’s legendary strain.

All three race cars are powered by E20 fuel. Formulated from 60 per cent renewable materials, the high-performance fuel significantly reduces CO2 emissions without compromising the speed or agility required for one of the world's most demanding motorsport events.

Also Read : Volkswagen ID. Polo EV spied in near-production guise ahead of debut

Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50: Record Lap Time

The Volkswagen Golf GTI 50th Anniversary Special Edition recently set a record lap time of 7:44:523, beating the previous record held by a Honda Civic Type R for the fastest lap time posted by a compact front-wheel drive car. The Edition 50 Golf GTI makes approximately 320 bhp and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds, boasting a top speed of 270 kmph.

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