Ultraviolette Tesseract vs Ather Rizta: Which electric scooter to pick

While the Ultreaviolette Tesseract comes as a sporty electric scooter, promising power-packed performance, it will face steep competition from rivals. Interestingly, in the recent past, several EV startups that have been selling electric two-wheelers have started focusing on affordable commuter electric scooters as well, which have been gaining a good traction. Considering that, the range of rivals the Ultraviolette Tesseract will compete with is pretty wide.

Ather Energy, which was the biggest electric two-wheeler seller in India in February 2025 with 11,807 units sold, has Ather Rizta in its kitty. It is a practical commuter electric scooter, compared to the peppy sporty model Ultraviolet Tesseract.

Here is a quick comparison between the newly launched Ultraviolette Tesseract and Ather Rizta.

Ultraviolette Tesseract vs Ather Rizta: Price

The Ultraviolette Tesseract comes available at a starting price of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the EV was launched at an introductory starting price of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), for the first 10,000 buyers. Later, the EV maker extended the introductory offer for the first 50,000 buyers. It comes available in three variants.

On the other hand, the Ather Rizta is priced between ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the three variants on offer.

Ultraviolette Tesseract vs Ather Rizta: Specification

Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter is available in three different variants. The battery options for the Tesseract are 3.5 kWh offering up to 162 kilometres range, 5 kWh promising up to 220 kilometres, and 6 kWh offering up to 261 kilometres range on a full charge. The electric motor on the 5 kWh and 6 kWh versions of the Tesseract churn out 20.10 bhp, while the smaller 3.5 kWh battery pack makes 13.4 bhp. The top speed of the scooter is rated at up to 125 kmph while 0 to 60 kmph is achieved in up to 2.9 seconds, depending on the variant.

The Ather Rizta is available in three variants. Rizta S is available with a 2.9 kWh battery pack, while the Rizta Z comes available with a 2.9 kWh unit and a 3.7 kWh unit. The 2.9 kWh battery pack promises up to 123 kilometres range on a full charge, while the 3.7 kWh battery pack offers up to 159 kilometres of range. All three variants of the Rizta are capable of running at a top speed of 80 kmph.

