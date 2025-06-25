Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge: Check 5 highlights of the luxury electric coupe

HT Auto
  • The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge debuts in India as the brand’s most powerful EV, blending bespoke design, enhanced dynamics, and luxury at 9.50 crore.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge
The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge gets dark chrome-themed elements all around.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge
Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Spectre Black Badge in India, priced from 9.50 crore (ex-showroom), making it one of the most expensive electric vehicles currently available in the country. This limited-run model builds on the all-electric Spectre and brings a sharper, darker, and more powerful identity to the British marque’s EV journey. Here are the five key highlights that set this electric grand tourer apart:

1

Powertrain and performance

The Spectre Black Badge holds the distinction of being the most powerful production Rolls-Royce to date. It houses two electric motors, one on each axle, producing a total of 650 bhp and a staggering 1,075 Nm of peak torque. This is a substantial jump from the 585 bhp and 900 Nm available on the standard Spectre.

This surge in performance allows the coupe to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, remarkable considering the car’s size, luxury equipment, and sheer curb weight. Performance can be further sharpened by engaging the ‘Infinity mode’, which unlocks the full potential of the powertrain, while the ‘Spirited Mode’ (Rolls-Royce’s version of launch control) adds a more engaging dynamic for spirited driving.

2 Handling and dynamics

Rolls-Royce hasn’t just added power, it has tuned the underlying mechanicals of the Spectre Black Badge to ensure it handles the increased output with grace and confidence. The chassis has been recalibrated to deliver a more driver-centric experience. It features stiffer dampers for better control over undulations, enhanced roll stabilisation for improved cornering balance, and weightier steering that offers greater feedback and control. These changes offer more poise and sharper handling while preserving the ultra-plush ride Rolls-Royce is known for. It ensures that even when driving spiritedly, the Spectre Black Badge remains composed, refined, and unmistakably regal.

3 Battery and range

Powering the Spectre Black Badge is a 102 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which feeds the dual-motor setup. Despite its weight and performance orientation, the luxury coupe delivers a WLTP-certified range of 493–530 km on a full charge, depending on driving style and conditions.

This range ensures that owners can enjoy extended intercity journeys in near-silent comfort without the anxiety typically associated with electric range limitations. Rolls-Royce has also integrated advanced battery management systems to preserve battery health and ensure optimal energy efficiency over long-term ownership.

4 Exterior

True to its name, the Spectre Black Badge brings a visually darker, more sinister aesthetic to Rolls-Royce’s electric coupe. It features a black chrome finish on prominent elements including the Pantheon grille, Spirit of Ecstasy, door handles, window surrounds, and bumpers. The car also gets exclusive 23-inch five-spoke forged aluminium wheels and debuts a bold new Vapour Violet paint finish.

Buyers are not limited to a specific look, Rolls-Royce offers an extraordinary palette of 44,000 exterior colours to choose from. Furthermore, the grille backplate itself can be custom-coloured, allowing owners to craft a truly one-of-a-kind machine that reflects their personality.

5 Interior

Inside, the cabin remains faithful to Rolls-Royce’s signature opulence but adds exclusive Black Badge-specific flourishes. The passenger-side dashboard features a new Infinity symbol, signifying the Black Badge lineage, and is paired with an “Illuminated Fascia” consisting of 5,500 fibre-optic stars arranged against a Piano Black background to simulate a starry night.

The digital instrument console offers five distinctive colour themes, Vivid Grellow, Neon Nights, Cyan Fire, Ultraviolet, and Synth Wave, allowing owners to set the tone for their drive. The car also runs on the brand’s advanced ‘Spirit’ operating system for seamless control over all infotainment and connectivity functions. The rear cabin remains a sanctuary, with individual seats separated by a waterfall-style central console finished with the Black Badge insignia, blending function with impeccable design.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2025, 19:00 PM IST
