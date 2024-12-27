Here are the electric two-wheelers that charged up 2024 for us!

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 was launched in the Indian markets with an improved range of 323 km
The motor of this bike has also been updated with more power, 10-level regen braking and traction control
The Ather Rizta is one of the more practical introductions in the market. It shares underpinnings with the 450X
The scooter features a 2.9 kW and 3.7 kW battery option and offers up to 159 km of range
The Hero Vida V2 is the successor to the Vida V1 electric scooter
It gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro variant
TVS also introduced the iQube ST scooter in the Indian markets to rival the offerings by other manufacturers
The TVS iQube ST gets 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh battery pack options which allow it to have a maximum range of 150 km
Last but not least is the iconic Bajaj Chetak which offers stylish looks with modern features