Here are the electric two-wheelers that charged up 2024 for us!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 27, 2024

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 was launched in the Indian markets with an improved range of 323 km

The motor of this bike has also been updated with more power, 10-level regen braking and traction control

The Ather Rizta is one of the more practical introductions in the market. It shares underpinnings with the 450X

The scooter features a 2.9 kW and 3.7 kW battery option and offers up to 159 km of range

The Hero Vida V2  is the successor to the Vida V1 electric scooter

It gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro variant

TVS also introduced the iQube ST scooter in the Indian markets to rival the offerings by other manufacturers

The TVS iQube ST gets 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh battery pack options which allow it to have a maximum range of 150 km

Last but not least is the iconic Bajaj Chetak which offers stylish looks with modern features
To view more such stories visit
Click Here