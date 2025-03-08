HT Auto
Ultraviolette Tesseract: Here's what you should know about the future-ready electric scooter

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2025, 16:00 PM
The Ultraviolette Tesseract stands out with its advanced technology integration, robust safety mechanisms, distinctive design, efficient charging and
...
Ultraviolette Tesseract
Ultraviolette Automotive, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle innovator, has expanded its product lineup with the introduction of the Tesseract electric scooter. This new offering combines cutting-edge technology with practical design, setting new benchmarks in the electric scooter segment. Here are five key highlights of the newly launched Ultraviolette Tesseract:

1 Safety

The Tesseract is the first Indian scooter equipped with integrated radar technology, enhancing rider safety through features such as blind-spot detection, overtake alerts and collision warnings. It also includes front and rear cameras that function as dashcams, providing comprehensive spatial awareness and recording capabilities.

2 Performance and range

The electric two-wheeler is powered by a 20.1 bhp electric motor and it can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds. The Tesseract can reach a claimed top speed of 125 kmph.

The range of the scooter varies depending on the variant and battery capacity. The riders can choose from 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh or 6 kWh capacities and the scooter offers a maximum IDC-claimed range of up to 261 km on a single charge, catering to various commuting needs.

3 Design and colors

Ultraviolette has given the Tesseract a futuristic, combat helicopter-inspired design with sharp lines, LED lighting, and a sleek aerodynamic profile. Inspired by combat helicopters, the Tesseract boasts an aggressive and aerodynamic design. It is available in three striking colors including Desert Sand, Sonic Pink and Stealth Black allowing riders to choose a style that suits their personality.

4 Features and convenience

The scooter also gets next-gen features including a 7-inch TFT touchscreen with AI-powered Violette connectivity suite, Keyless ignition and NFC access for locking and unlocking the scooter using your smartphone, park assist & reverse mode, hill hold assist that prevents rolling back on inclines, cruise control and music and call controls. With over-the-air (OTA) updates, the Tesseract also ensures that its software stays up to date with the latest improvements.

Addressing everyday practicality, the Tesseract offers a spacious 34-litre under-seat storage compartment, capable of accommodating a full-face helmet. This feature ensures that riders have ample space for their belongings, making it a convenient choice for daily commutes.

5 Pricing and availability

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is priced at 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the first 50,000 customers can avail of a discounted price of 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Tesseract will commence soon with deliveries expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2025, 16:00 PM IST
