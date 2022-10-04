Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ultraviolette has a lot of hype around it because of its F77 electric motorcycle which is aimed at enthusiasts. The manufacturer has announced that they have started production trials at their production facility near Bangalore. Ultraviolette also hosted 100 of their key manufacturing partners and vendors from across the country at their production facility. Some of the suppliers that attended the event were Bosch, Brembo, Gabriel, SACL, Minda and Fiem.

Ultraviolette also held a test ride event for the pilot community in August. . The event was held at TAAL (Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Ltd.) airfield on India's 75th Independence Day. Some members of the Indian armed forces were present at the event and they also test-rode the production-spec version of the F77 electric motorcycle.

(Also read: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle test rides start with aviation community)

The F77 was designed from the ground up as a high-performance electric motorcycle. The design and engineering of the F77 are inspired by aviation. The electric motorcycle has been under development for over 5 years now and should launch sometime this year.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ultraviolette F77 will be offered in three variants. There will be Airstrike, Shadow and Laser. The motorcycle comes with a TFT LCD display that shows various information to the rider. The rider would be able to change the theme of the display as well.

The manufacturer will also offer different accessories with the F77. There would be a portable fast charger, standard charger, wheel caps, home charging pod, crash guards, panniers and a visor. As of now, it is not known what all things will be offered as standard.

Ultraviolette will use three battery packs for the F77. The riding range will vary between 130 km to 150 km. The battery pack can be charged in 5 hours if using a standard charger or 1.5 hours using the fast charger. The electric motor is capable of producing 33.5 hp of max power and 90 Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed top speed of 147 kmph. The motorcycle can hit 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and the 100 kmph mark in 7.5 seconds.

First Published Date: