Toyota joins group of automakers to help build EV charging network

Toyota has joined a group of major automakers to back electric vehicle charging firm, IONNA, which is building a high-powered EV charging network across North America, the companies said on Wednesday.

The group's statement did not provide a value or additional details on the investment.

Seven large automakers, including Mercedes, GM, Stellantis, Honda, BMW and Hyundai-Kia formed IONNA as a joint venture last year to develop a fast-charging network that would compete with the Tesla Supercharger network.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Toyota Camry 2024 2487 cc 2487 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 50 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X 72.8 kWh 72.8 kWh 405 Km 405 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs View Details Toyota Glanza 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Belta 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details Toyota Camry 2487.0 cc 2487.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Compare Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Toyota's investment in the JV will give Toyota and Lexus customers access to the public network of DC fast chargers IONNA will begin deploying later this year.

IONNA plans to install at least 30,000 charging ports in North America by 2030.

First Published Date: