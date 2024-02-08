This was MoRTH Minister Nitin Gadkari’s first vehicle

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari heads the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and has been proactive in driving the growth narrative in India’s auto sector. From implementing BS6 norms, and standardising airbags to improving road infrastructure in the country, the MoRTH ministry has been instrumental across the board. But which was Nitin Gadkari’s first set of wheels? The union minister revealed that it was none other than the Kinetic Luna.

Gadkari revealed the details at the launch of the new Kinetic Green E-Luna recently. The Kinetic Luna was one of the most popular mopeds in the 1970s and ‘80s. The model rose to popularity amongst the masses for its low asking price and lower running cost. The Kinetic Luna was gifted to the MoRTH minister by his mother, making the two-wheeler all the more special.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the launch of the new Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped

Speaking at the E-Luna launch event, Nitin Gadkari said, “On this special occasion, I reminisce about my first vehicle - the Luna, a cherished gift from my mother to me. The Luna holds a special place in my heart as my first vehicle, and though today I own numerous other vehicles, the memories associated with the Luna presented by my mother remain engraved in my heart".

With the recent push towards electrification, Nitin Gadkari has seen a host of vehicles right from the previous generation Kia Carnival, Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Ioniq 5 as well as the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai FCEV. The Transport Minister has been bullish about promoting alternative fuels including electric vehicles as well as hydrogen vehicles in the country. He has also been pushing for the inclusion of introducing flex-fuel vehicles that run on ethanol. Presently, the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations mandate all new engines to be 20 per cent ethanol-blend compliant.

The Kinetic Green E-Luna is available in multiple variants with 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs and a range of up to 150 km on a single charge

With the Luna, Kinetic ended sales in India years ago but the name has been revived by Kinetic Green, a subsidiary of the Kinetic Group, with the all-new E-Luna. The new Kinetic E-Luna has been launched at an introductory price of ₹69,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The electric moped retains the utilitarian design while power now comes from a 2.2 kW (2.9 bhp) motor, while battery pack options include a 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh and 3 kWh unit. The 2 kWh battery is standard with a range of 110 km on a single charge, which extends to 150 km with the 3 kWh battery.

Other details include a digital instrument console, USB charging, telescopic front forks, 16-inch wire-spoke wheels, three riding modes and combi-braking. Kinetic Green claims a running cost of 10 paise per km on the E-Luna, while the total cost of ownership is said to be about ₹2,500 comprising ₹2,000 for the EMI and ₹300 for charging every month.

