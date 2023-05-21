HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Sleek Looking Upcoming Electric Car Could Challenge Tesla Evs. Details Here

This sleek-looking upcoming electric car could challenge Tesla EVs. Details here

Geely has submitted a set of images to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for its upcoming all-electric sedan that could be launched under the automobile group's Galaxy luxury car brand. The photos on the Polestar forum reveal a sleek-looking electric car that would challenge Tesla cars once launched.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 May 2023, 12:46 PM
Geely has submitted a patent for a sleek-looking EV that was previewed as a concept under the new Galaxy brand. (Image: EUIPO)
Geely has submitted a patent for a sleek-looking EV that was previewed as a concept under the new Galaxy brand. (Image: EUIPO)

The electric sedan for which Geely has submitted a patent application looks very similar to the Galaxy Light concept, which was unveiled in February this year. Interestingly, the Galaxy Light concept was touted to spawn out the brand's flagship model. Also, this electric car has been planned to launch in the European market.

The newly leaked concept car looks like a blend between a regular sedan and a coupe. The car comes with sleek and sharp headlamps that could get LED units. Also, there is a closed panel for the front profile, sharp-looking fog lamp enclosures, a coupe-like roof and wraparound taillights. This EV gets a hint of the Porsche Taycan. However, the front profile looks completely different.

If we compare the concept car with this patented model, a prominent difference that can be noted is the rear doors' opening style. The Galaxy Light concept impressed with spectacular butterfly front doors and rear-hinged doors. However, the patent images show the rear door handles positioned towards the rear, indicating that the door will be hinged on the B pillar like a conventional sedan, unlike the concept where they were hinged to the C pillar.

The patent images don't reveal anything about the dimensions of the upcoming electric car. Considering the fact that the Galaxy Light concept was showcased as the brand's flagship model, we can assume that the production version of the EV will arrive as a possible Tesla Model S competitor. At the same time, the proportions of the patent submission look like the upcoming EV would be smaller than that, possibly similar to the Tesla Model 3.

The car is expected to be based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the same one used by Volvo, Polestar and other Geely-owned car brands.

First Published Date: 21 May 2023, 12:46 PM IST
