Tesla Cybertruck plays in snow during winter testing as production nears

Tesla has been teasing its Cybertruck since the now-infamous prototype debuted back in 2019. The automaker has been infamously known for over-promising and under-delivering or delaying projects. The Cybertruck is one of the perfect examples of that. However, after a lot of delays, the automaker has finally started making some quick progress over the past few months, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the much-awaited Cybertruck will enter production in September this year.

The Cybertruck has been spotted again testing in the snow during its winter testing. The EV manufacturer tweeted an image of the car drifting in the snow as its production nears. The company also confirmed that the car is undergoing winter testing. However, Tesla has not revealed where the photo was taken. But this image shows that the EV is well on its way into production.

Speaking about the Tesla Cybertruck prototype that was being tested in snow, it had no special wheels or other body accessories visible. Like the most recent prototypes that have been spotted, this one too, had genuine production-ready pieces like side mirrors, large normal wheels and tyre options. Only the exterior is visible from the image that Tesla has posted online.

Production of the angular and unusual-looking electric pickup truck is supposed to kick off in September this year, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed. He is confident that this EV could clock between 250,000 and 500,000 units every year. He has said that Tesla will make as many as people want and can afford, hinting that the company will scale up the production as per demand. Previously, Tesla has revealed that it will start production in a limited number in 2023 and from 2024 onwards, the company will increase production.

