HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla's Loss (so Far) Is Gain For Mercedes In Indian Ev Ecosystem

Tesla's loss (so far) is gain for Mercedes in Indian EV ecosystem

Mercedes already offers EQC in India and recently launched the AMG EQS 53. Soon, the company will also launch the locally-assembled EQS 580.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2022, 15:30 PM
The AMG EQS 53 is touted as the fastest and most capable EV or electric vehicle from the Mercedes camp.
The EQS 53 gets a coupe-like roof line that gives a sleek look. There are AMG inspired alloy wheels and a rear spoiler too. 
At the rear, there is an LED light bar and tail lamps. The lower half of the bumper is finished in gloss black that does look sporty. 
The EQS 53 comes with a 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen that is protected by Gorilla Glass. It comes with Artificial Intelligence and voice commands. 
Mercedes-Benz is offering the EQS 53 with its AMG performance line. 
Mercedes-Benz EQS 53 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 Crores (ex-showroom). It is the second EV by Mercedes-Benz after the EQC. 
The AMG EQS 53 is touted as the fastest and most capable EV or electric vehicle from the Mercedes camp.
View all Images
The EQS 53 gets a coupe-like roof line that gives a sleek look. There are AMG inspired alloy wheels and a rear spoiler too. 
1/5
The EQS 53 gets a coupe-like roof line that gives a sleek look. There are AMG inspired alloy wheels and a rear spoiler too. 
At the rear, there is an LED light bar and tail lamps. The lower half of the bumper is finished in gloss black that does look sporty. 
2/5
At the rear, there is an LED light bar and tail lamps. The lower half of the bumper is finished in gloss black that does look sporty. 
The EQS 53 comes with a 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen that is protected by Gorilla Glass. It comes with Artificial Intelligence and voice commands. 
3/5
The EQS 53 comes with a 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen that is protected by Gorilla Glass. It comes with Artificial Intelligence and voice commands. 
Mercedes-Benz is offering the EQS 53 with its AMG performance line. 
4/5
Mercedes-Benz is offering the EQS 53 with its AMG performance line. 
Mercedes-Benz EQS 53 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 Crores (ex-showroom). It is the second EV by Mercedes-Benz after the EQC. 
5/5
Mercedes-Benz EQS 53 is priced at 2.45 Crores (ex-showroom). It is the second EV by Mercedes-Benz after the EQC. 

Mercedes is engaged in a bitter battle against a newer rival the world over. As motorists gradually embrace electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe, Tesla has carved a sizeable lead against traditional automotive brands, including Mercedes. But while almost every major manufacturer is trying to play catch up and has announced some very ambitious EV plans, Mercedes appears doggedly determined in its hunt for the crown. Here in India, the brand competes against the likes of Audi, Jaguar, Volvo and BMW in the luxury EV space and is now looking at playing the biggest role in the segment.

Mercedes-Benz India launched the EQS AMG 53 last week. It will launch the locally-assembled EQS 580 ahead of the festive period before bringing out the EQB electric SUV. Top boss Martin Schwenk outlined how the company expects 25 per cent of its yearly India sales to come from its EV portfolio in the next five years. “Whether it comes early or later, nobody knows but two years ago, I would not have had the guts to make that statement," he said. (Read more here)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqs
Electric | Automatic
₹2 - 2.05 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

It sure takes guts to offer luxury EV models and still expect sales volumes to remain high. But Mercedes is gunning for glory too and not having to compete against Tesla in India - not at the moment anyway - is one less challenge to overcome.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

While there have been a whole lot of speculation that Tesla would land on Indian shores, it isn't happening in the foreseeable future. The Indian government wants Tesla to manufacture its EVs locally. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and the world's wealthiest person, wants to first test the market with units imported from China's Shanghai. He also expects concessions. At present, no side is willing to cede an inch.

But while Tesla stays away, others are trying to make the most of the available elbow room. The Indian EV space isn't big for cars yet but while Tata Motors dominates the mass-market segment, Mercedes is looking at taking the fight to the Audi camp. Audi currently has the widest EV portfolio in the country. Volvo too has jumped in with the most-affordable luxury EV in the form of XC40 Recharge, priced at 56 lakh (ex showroom). Mercedes, however, may be banking on the indication that buyers in the luxury space aren't exactly concerned about buying price as much as they may be about having a statement of intent. An overwhelming number of Indian luxury EV buyers so far are those who already own at least one luxury vehicle. And with the likes of EQS and EQB lined up to join the ranks of the EQC launched in 2020, Mercedes could be looking at playing the EV game on the front foot.

 

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2022, 15:29 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EQS EQS 580 Electric car Electric vehicle EV Tesla
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Lamborghini will drive in the Huracan Tecnica, powered by a V10 engine, to India on August 25.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Is Haryana the new Detroit of India? CM Khattar points to ‘H2H’ relationship
Is Haryana the new Detroit of India? CM Khattar points to ‘H2H’ relationship
Maruti aims to address long waiting periods, looking to secure supply chain
Maruti aims to address long waiting periods, looking to secure supply chain
Watch: Maruti Swift skids off highway, somersaults into field near Nagpur
Watch: Maruti Swift skids off highway, somersaults into field near Nagpur
Tesla's loss (so far) is gain for Mercedes in Indian EV ecosystem
Tesla's loss (so far) is gain for Mercedes in Indian EV ecosystem
Honda partners LG Energy to build EV battery plant in this country
Honda partners LG Energy to build EV battery plant in this country

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city