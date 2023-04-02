Tesla turns brewer; launches Cybertruck-influenced special beer. Details here

Tesla never ceases to surprise us. The EV manufacturer's latest surprise comes in the form of a special edition beer. The auto manufacturer has launched the limited edition beer that comes inspired by the Cybertruck electric pickup truck, christened as GigaBier. It comes in a pack of three stylish bottles. Tesla has revealed the beer on its official Twitter account by terming it as brewed by cyborgs and made by humans.

The limited edition beer is brewed in Germany and comes in a box containing three stylish Cybertruck-inspired bottles. Each bottle carries 330 ml of beer and the whole set costs around $97 per pack. Clearly, it is not very affordable, but considering that it is a special edition beer from the world's most popular electric vehicle manufacturer, there might be some takers.

Tesla claims that the GigaBier is rated at five per cent ABV and is made with water, malted barley, yeast and Cyberhops. The automaker-turned-beer brewer has said that the Tesla GigaBier can be ordered in some select European countries but not elsewhere. Also, one consumer can buy only one pack per order.

The EV manufacturer has described the alcoholic beverage on its official website by saying that the GigaBier has been designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck while honouring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking. "Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot, and sweet fruit. Each bottle features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Prost!" said Tesla in its official post.

Interestingly, brewing beer was not something Tesla had done suddenly, as it has previously hinted about such a project. Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself teased the beer in late 2021 during the Giga Fest event at the Berlin Gigafactory. Also, Tesla launched a limited edition tequila a few years ago, which was sold in two batches, and both were sold out in less than an hour.

Another interesting fact is that Tesla is not the only automobile brand that is dipping its toes into the world of food and beverages. German auto giant and the biggest challenger to Tesla, Volkswagen, has been making currywurst at the Wolfsburg factory since 1973. In recent years, the auto manufacturer has sold more sausages than cars.

