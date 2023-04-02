Tesla Cybertruck is going to be awesome, says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims to have walked the whole Cybertruck production line at the Texas Gigafactory for several hours, right ahead of the electric pickup truck's production is slated to commence within a few months at the plant. The Tesla CEO wrote this in his Twitter profile. He also claimed that the Cybertruck would be awesome.

This is not the first time Elon Musk has hinted that the Cybeertruck will be an exciting electric vehicle when it launches. He has promised exciting facts about the Tesla Cybertruck since 2019 when it was first unveiled. “Walked whole Cybertruck production line at Giga Texas for several hours earlier today – gonna be awesome!" wrote Musk in his latest tweet.

(Also watch: Tesla crash tests Cybertruck with different alloy wheels, result unknown)

Walked whole Cybertruck production line at Giga Texas for several hours earlier today – gonna be awesome! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2023

Tesla CEO Musk previously claimed that the Cybertruck would offer better utility than a truck and promise more performance than a sportscar. Unveiled in November 2019 for the first time, the Tesla Cybertruck was promised to come at a starting price of $39,900 for the entry-level single-motor variant. However, the EV is unlikely to come with the same price tag, as production and raw material costs have increased substantially. The Cybertruck will come with a triple-motor variant offering more than 800 km range on a single charge.

The long-awaited Cybertruck is expected to launch by the end of the year. Ahead of the Cybertruck's slated production commencement within a few months, Tesla has been increasingly testing the prototype of the EV in California. Meanwhile, Tesla has posted a video of the Cybertruck EV appearing to undergo a crash test. However, the video doesn't show the result of the crash test. Instead, the video repeatedly cuts out just as the Cybertruck is about to hit the test wall. While the video itself is a bit confusing as it doesn't show any conclusion, the fact that Tesla is crash-testing the Cybertruck indicates that it is in the final stage of R&D before mass production begins.

