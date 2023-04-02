HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Cybertruck Is Going To Be Awesome, Says Elon Musk

Tesla Cybertruck is going to be awesome, says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims to have walked the whole Cybertruck production line at the Texas Gigafactory for several hours, right ahead of the electric pickup truck's production is slated to commence within a few months at the plant. The Tesla CEO wrote this in his Twitter profile. He also claimed that the Cybertruck would be awesome.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2023, 14:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims to have walked the whole Cybertruck production line at Texas Gigafactory for several hours.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims to have walked the whole Cybertruck production line at Texas Gigafactory for several hours.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims to have walked the whole Cybertruck production line at Texas Gigafactory for several hours.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims to have walked the whole Cybertruck production line at Texas Gigafactory for several hours.

This is not the first time Elon Musk has hinted that the Cybeertruck will be an exciting electric vehicle when it launches. He has promised exciting facts about the Tesla Cybertruck since 2019 when it was first unveiled. “Walked whole Cybertruck production line at Giga Texas for several hours earlier today – gonna be awesome!" wrote Musk in his latest tweet.

(Also watch: Tesla crash tests Cybertruck with different alloy wheels, result unknown)

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Tesla CEO Musk previously claimed that the Cybertruck would offer better utility than a truck and promise more performance than a sportscar. Unveiled in November 2019 for the first time, the Tesla Cybertruck was promised to come at a starting price of $39,900 for the entry-level single-motor variant. However, the EV is unlikely to come with the same price tag, as production and raw material costs have increased substantially. The Cybertruck will come with a triple-motor variant offering more than 800 km range on a single charge.

The long-awaited Cybertruck is expected to launch by the end of the year. Ahead of the Cybertruck's slated production commencement within a few months, Tesla has been increasingly testing the prototype of the EV in California. Meanwhile, Tesla has posted a video of the Cybertruck EV appearing to undergo a crash test. However, the video doesn't show the result of the crash test. Instead, the video repeatedly cuts out just as the Cybertruck is about to hit the test wall. While the video itself is a bit confusing as it doesn't show any conclusion, the fact that Tesla is crash-testing the Cybertruck indicates that it is in the final stage of R&D before mass production begins.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2023, 14:55 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Cybertruck electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Elon Musk
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city