Watch: Tesla crash tests Cybertruck with different alloy wheels, result unknown

Tesla has posted a video on its social media channel showing a Cybertruck appearing to undergo a crash test. However, the result of the crash test is unknown, as the footage fails actually to show any form of collision and what happens aftermath. The video repeatedly cuts out just as the Cybertruck is about to hit the test wall. Interestingly, the video was posted on April 1, popularly known as 'April Fool's Day'.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2023, 09:36 AM
Tesla Cybertruck is appearing increasingly ready for production with its manufacturing slated to commence within a few months.
Since the video posted by the US electric car manufacturer doesn't show any concrete result of the crash test and just teases an about-to-collide vehicle, Twitter users were quick to comment on the video, with one user joking that “just like the truck! It never arrives." Another user wrote how he feels bad for the walls that crash into the bulletproof beast. However, the non-concluding video also aroused suspicion, as it failed to show what happened to the Cybertruck after the crash test.

Tesla hopes to start mass production of the Cybertruck in the fourth quarter of this year. The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the much-anticipated vehicles in the world for the last couple of years. Despite being teased several times, the electric pickup truck never actually entered production. Initially, the production will start exclusively at the Gigafactory Texas in a limited number, and gradually, the automaker aims to increase production volume in 2024.

Tesla Cybertruck promises to come offering better utility than a truck and more performance than a sports car. It was first unveiled in November 2019, with a base price of $39,900. The final production-spec Cybertruck is expected to come substantially higher priced considering the higher production cost after three years of actual unveil. Tesla said the entry-level Cybertruck will come with a single-motor configuration. Meanwhile, a three-motor variant will be the ultimate Cybertruck with over 800 km of range, a 6,350 kg towing capacity and a 0-96 kmph sprinting time in just 2.9 seconds.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2023, 09:36 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck EV electric vehicle electric car electric mobility
