All-electric BMW i5 takes on icy planes of Arctic Circle 

The fully electric BMW i5 is readying itself for its global debut
Being the first EV from BMW 5 Series, the electric sedan is undergoing tough preparations and testing
One of them is the testing phase in harsh winter conditions of the Arctic Circle and the foothills of the Alps
The electric car has been exposed to the icy roads and severe cold situations in a year
This helped the team of engineers to fine tune the BMW i5 to the level that it offers optimum traction, dynamism and driving stability
The car has covered over 3,000 km during this testing period
This upcoming electric vehicle sports the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology
The electric sedan also features in the premium executive segment of the Bavarian automaker
The luxury automaker has plans to drive in this luxury EV this year