All-electric BMW i5 takes on icy planes of Arctic Circle 

Published Apr 01, 2023

The fully electric BMW i5 is readying itself for its global debut

Being the first EV from  BMW 5 Series, the electric sedan is undergoing tough preparations and testing

One of them is the testing phase in harsh winter conditions of the Arctic Circle and the foothills of the Alps

The electric car has been exposed to the icy roads and severe cold situations in a year

This helped the team of engineers to fine tune the BMW i5 to the level that it offers optimum traction, dynamism and driving stability

The car has covered over 3,000 km during this testing period

This upcoming electric vehicle sports the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology

The electric sedan also features in the premium executive segment of the Bavarian automaker

The luxury automaker has plans to drive in this luxury EV this year
