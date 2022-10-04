Tesla Cybertruck shouldn't be used as a boat, warns US government agency

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be super enthusiastic about the Cybertruck owners using the electric pickup truck as a boat, at least for a brief period. Still, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources says anything that 'serves briefly as a boat' should not be used as a boat. The US government agency clearly denounces Elon Musk's claims and warns people from using the Tesla Cybertruck as a boat.

(Also Read: Tesla misses delivery estimates in third quarter amid supply-chain snarls)

The warning from the government agency comes on the back of Elon Musk's controversial statement regarding the Cybertruck made last week. Musk said that the electric pickup truck would be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy. However, he didn't provide any detail on how the Cybertruck would be able to accomplish that. He even claims that the Cybertruck would be able to run around 10.5 km distance as a boat. His claims didn't unnoticed, and many enthusiasts went gaga over the statement.

Our derelict vessel crews are begging you to understand that anything that “serves briefly as a boat” should not be used as a boat https://t.co/lcrunbf1DJ pic.twitter.com/j2eL5tGcJZ — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) September 29, 2022

Musk didn't provide any further details despite many people asking questions about it. But his tweets caught the attention of the government agency, and it advised the electric vehicle fans never to use the e-pickup truck as a boat.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The serious warning from the agency says that its derelict vessel crews are begging you to understand that anything that 'serves briefly as a boat' should not be used as a boat. Coming from an agency like the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the warning should be taken seriously. The agency's tweet comes accompanying a photo of a sedan that sank in a river while trying to cross it.

First Published Date: