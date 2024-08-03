Tata Curvv EV interior teased ahead of 7th August launch

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Curvv EV in the Indian market on 7th August. The exterior of the new Coupe SUV has already been unveiled and the vehicle itself has been spotted on the Indian roads without any camouflage during a TVC shoot. Tata Motors has now released a new teaser image of the interior of the Curvv EV .

In the new images, a panoramic sunroof can be seen that brings in light to the cabin which has a dual-tone theme. There is a new four-spoke steering wheel which comes with an illuminated Tata logo. There is a push button to start/stop the engine and paddle shifters as well to control the re-gen level.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Curvv EV 56.5kWh 56.5kWh 500 km 500 km ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 40.5 kWh 465 km 465 km ₹ 14.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kwh 39.4 kwh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

There is also a digital instrument cluster on offer that is taken from the Punch EV. There is also a large touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The automatic climate control system is taken from the new Nexon so it is a gloss black unit. There would also be ventilated seats on offer with leatherette upholstery.

Upcoming cars

Other features on offer will be Arcade.ev app suite, multiple voice assistants and a powered tailgate with gesture activation. Tata is also offering vehicle-to-vehicle charging and vehicle-to-load functionality. Additionally, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat and a co-driver seat will be there. The rear seat would have a two-step recline function along with a centre console. A few safety features on offer will be Level 2 ADAS, ESP with driver doze-off alert, 6 airbags and all-wheel disc brakes.

Also Read : Production-spec Tata Curvv coupe SUV breaks cover ahead of launch

Tata Curvv to launch soon

Tata Motors is set to introduce a combustion engine variant of the Curvv as well. The Curvv will be released following the launch of the Curvv EV and will be in direct competition with the Citroen Basalt and other compact SUVs. The ICE-powered Curvv will come with two petrol engines and a diesel engine, providing customers with a choice. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available for this model.

First Published Date: