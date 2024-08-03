HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Curvv Ev Interior Teased Ahead Of 7th August Launch

Tata Curvv EV interior teased ahead of 7th August launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2024, 14:50 PM
Follow us on:
  • Tata Curvv EV will first go on sale and later the ICE-version will follow.
Tata Curvv EV is expected to come in two battery pack options.
Tata Curvv EV is expected to come in two battery pack options.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Curvv EV in the Indian market on 7th August. The exterior of the new Coupe SUV has already been unveiled and the vehicle itself has been spotted on the Indian roads without any camouflage during a TVC shoot. Tata Motors has now released a new teaser image of the interior of the Curvv EV.

In the new images, a panoramic sunroof can be seen that brings in light to the cabin which has a dual-tone theme. There is a new four-spoke steering wheel which comes with an illuminated Tata logo. There is a push button to start/stop the engine and paddle shifters as well to control the re-gen level.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon56.5kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 14.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

There is also a digital instrument cluster on offer that is taken from the Punch EV. There is also a large touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The automatic climate control system is taken from the new Nexon so it is a gloss black unit. There would also be ventilated seats on offer with leatherette upholstery.

Upcoming cars

Other features on offer will be Arcade.ev app suite, multiple voice assistants and a powered tailgate with gesture activation. Tata is also offering vehicle-to-vehicle charging and vehicle-to-load functionality. Additionally, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat and a co-driver seat will be there. The rear seat would have a two-step recline function along with a centre console. A few safety features on offer will be Level 2 ADAS, ESP with driver doze-off alert, 6 airbags and all-wheel disc brakes.

Also Read : Production-spec Tata Curvv coupe SUV breaks cover ahead of launch

Tata Curvv to launch soon

Tata Motors is set to introduce a combustion engine variant of the Curvv as well. The Curvv will be released following the launch of the Curvv EV and will be in direct competition with the Citroen Basalt and other compact SUVs. The ICE-powered Curvv will come with two petrol engines and a diesel engine, providing customers with a choice. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available for this model.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2024, 14:50 PM IST
TAGS: Curvv Nexon Punch EV Tata Motors Tata Curvv Curvv EV electric vehicles EV electric cars

