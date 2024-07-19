Production-spec Tata Curvv coupe SUV breaks cover ahead of launch

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the production-spec Curvv coupe SUV in the electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) derivatives. The new Tata Curvv is the start of a new sub-segment in the form of a coupe SUV with a receding roofline that will compete in the same space as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and the like. The Tata Curvv will first arrive in the electric version on August 7, 2024, with the ICE version to follow later.

Commenting on the unveil, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “Tata Motors has pioneered the Indian SUV arena. What’s more is that we have repeatedly disrupted the category through innovative designs that deliver great road presence as well as enhanced functionality. The original Sierra, Safari, Nexon, Punch and Harrier are testament to this design-led market leadership in SUVs. Taking this legacy forward and to further strengthen our SUV portfolio, we have once again broken the clutter in the effervescent and aspirational mid SUV category by introducing the Tata Curvv - India’s first SUV Coupe - a disruptive design which democratizes the Coupe body style in the premium categories, providing best in segment performance and never before seen practicality. Further, Curvv is at the forefront of our multi-powertrain strategy, with options across Petrol, Diesel and Electric powertrains. With the Curvv we will address a wide variety of needs of the mid SUV customers, providing them with a fresh and delightfully designed product complimented by premium performance."

The Tata Curvv EV will arrive first on August 7, while the ICE versions will be made available at a later date

Tata Curvv: Design

Tata Curvv resembles the concept closely which was first showcased in 2022. The coupe SUV gets the new design philosophy seen on more Tata cars including the Nexon and Harrier facelifts. The sleek LED light bar graces the front with split headlamps and signature LED DRLs. The model also gets flush-fitting door handles, an LED light bar connecting the taillights and new alloy wheels. The big difference is the receding roofline with a raked rear windscreen to bring a notchback styling to the SUV.

The Curvv continues to get a sleek yet butch appearance thanks to the raised ride height and additional cladding on the sides. The high ground clearance also gives it a balanced stance. The coupe SUV will debut in two new colours - Virtual Sunrise on the Curvv EV and Gold Essence on the Curvv ICE.

Tata Curvv Engines

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Curvv will come with petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options. The Curvv EV will arrive first as early as next month while the ICE models are expected to arrive by early 2025. The automaker is yet to confirm the engine options but the model is expected to get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and an electric motor. Battery details are yet to be announced but a 55-56 kWh battery pack is expected to power the Curvv EV with a range exceeding 500 km on a single charge. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic on the ICE versions.

Tata Curvv Cabin

Tata has not revealed the cabin yet but has outlined what we can come to expect from the same. This includes multiple screens for the instrument console and infotainment system, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, and more. Tata promises that the Curvv gets an extremely functional cabin designed for Indian families with lots of storage options, premium materials and several segment-first features derived from more expensive vehicles.

Tata also says the new Curvv will meet the stringent safety test regulations with a host of active and passive safety features. Expect to see multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill Hold, Level 2 ADAS and more.

Complete details on the new Curvv coupe SUV will be available on August 7. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

