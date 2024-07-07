Tata Curvv EV gears up for launch soon: Five exciting facts to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors has grabbed the largest chunk of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with its range of electric cars, which include the Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV. Now, the homegrown auto major is aiming for an even bigger market share in this space with more new models. One of the most awaited electric cars from the brand is the Curvv EV, which is gearing up for launch soon.
Tata Motors showcased the Curvv EV in concept form back in 2022 and now teased the car, hinting at an imminent launch. The electric coupe SUV is going to be among the biggest car launches scheduled in 2024.
Before the electric coupe SUV launches in India, here are five most exciting facts to know about it.
Tata Curvv EV is going to be a ground-up all-electric vehicle. The coupe SUV is already a niche body style and this is the first time Tata Motors is going to enter this space with the Curvv EV. Besides aiming for a higher market share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, where Tata Motors already holds nearly 85 per cent stake, the Curvv EV will also enhance the brand's value as it is going to be a niche body style as well.
Tata Curvv EV is expected to carry an aggressive styling, as the concept model was showcased. Going by Tata Motors' trend of bringing the signature design elements of the concert models into production versions, the Curvv EV too is expected to come with unique styling. The coupe SUV would come with solid LED headlamps, a full-width LED light bar running across the front profile, a bold-looking front profile, sloping roofline, flush-fitting door handles and connected LED taillights. Expect the SUV to carry some Nexon elements.
Tata Motors has earned popularity among consumers owing to various factors. One of them is a wide range of features. The Tata Curvv EV is expected to continue this trend. It would come with a free-standing 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, expect it to get an all-digital instrument cluster. The Curvv EV is expected to get a twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and touch-based HVAC controls. Other features would include ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.
The upcoming Tata Curvv EV is expected to come with top-notch safety like its siblings. Like the Nexon and Punch along with other Tata cars, the upcoming Curvv EV too is expected to come with safety features and a strong build quality that will promise a four-star safety rating in crash tests. Expect it to get at least six airbags. The advanced technology-aided safety features onboard the Curvv EV would include a 360-degree surround camera and ADAS suite among others.
Tata Motors has built a trend of launching cars with variable powertrain options over the last few years. The Tiago, Tigor and Punch models are already available in petrol, petrol-CNG and electric propulsion options. The Nexon too is available in petrol, diesel and EV options, while a petrol-CNG version is on the card. The upcoming Curvv too will follow in the same footsteps. It will initially come in EV guise, while ICE variants will follow, as Tata Motors has already revealed.