India-bound Skoda Enyaq EV facelift breaks cover, gets nearly 600 km range

Skoda Auto has officially unveiled the 2025 Enyaq EV for the global markets with several updates over the out go ing electric car. The latest version of the electric car from the Czech auto giant gets an updated design, improved aerodynamics, enhanced range along with a host of new features over its predecessor. It is also slightly larger than the Enyaq EV which first made its debut back in 20 21 . The 2025 Enyaq EV will be launched in European markets first with the India launch expected to take place later this year.

The Skoda Enyaq EV is one of the best-selling electric cars in Europe with more than 2.50 lakh units sold within three years of its launch. The EV was first showcased in India during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo last year. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volkswagen ID.4, Tesla Model Y in global markets. When launched in India, it is expected to take on electric cars like Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge, BYD Atto 3 among others.

Skoda Enyaq EV facelift: Larger in size, fresh in design

The mid-life update to the Enyaq EV is more than just a mere facelift. The carmaker has increased the dimension of the electric SUV, offered in both Coupe and standard versions. The EV now stands 4,658 mm in length, 1,879 mm in width and 1,622 mm in height. While the length of the EV has gone up by millimetres the height of the EV has also increased by around two millimetres. The Enyaq EV will offer a wheelbase of 2,765 mm and stand on 19-inch alloy wheels. The wheel size may go up to 21 inches depending on which variant one chooses.

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq deliveries to commence soon. Check prices, specs and features of Skoda's first sub-compact SUV

The 2025 Enyaq EV showcases Skoda’s Modern Solid Design philosophy. The EV shares a few similarities with the recently launched Elroq EV from the Czech auto giant. The front face of the electric car is now sleeker than before with glossy black Tech-Deck face with concealed sensors, dark chrome Skoda lettering instead of the carmaker’s logo on the bonnet and tailgate, LED Matrix headlight and DRL units among others. The LED taillights and bumper at the rear have also been revised.

Skoda Enyaq EV facelift: More range, bigger battery, better aerodynamics

Skoda has also enhanced the performance of the Enyaq EV in its latest iteration. The EV used to be offered with three battery packs including a 52 kWh, a 58 kWh and a 77 kWh unit with a claimed range of up to 510 kms in a single charge. Skoda will now offer two more options - a 63 kWh and a 82 kWh batter pack. The smaller battery claims to offer up to 439 kms of range in a single charge while the bigger pack promises up to 597 kms of range. Skoda says the improved drag coefficient of the Enyaq, which has dropped from 0.264 to 0.245, has also helped the EV to enhance its range.

The batteries can support DC fast charging with maximum capacity of 175 kW. Skoda says the batteries can be recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes using a fast charger.

The Enyaq EV will be offered with single and dual electric motor setup and equipped with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive technology. The power output ranges between 201 bhp and 281 bhp while the peak torque ranges between 310 Nm and 545 Nm depending on variants. The top speed limit of the Enyaq EV has been restricted to 180 kmph. The EV can now sprint from zero to 100 kmph 6.7 seconds.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: