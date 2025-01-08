HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 8, 2025: Bmw R 1300 Gs Adventure Teased Ahead Of Launch
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 8, 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Adventure teased ahead of launch

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 08 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM
Latest news on January 8, 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Adventure can now be equipped with ADAS and comes with a 30-litre fuel tank. (AP)
Latest news on January 8, 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Adventure can now be equipped with ADAS and comes with a 30-litre fuel tank.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
08 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: BMW R 1300 GS Adventure teased ahead of launch

  • BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is the adventure tourer version of the standard R 1300 GS which is already on sale in India.
08 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Mahindra bets big on XEV 9e & BE 6 electric SUVs, aims to sell 5,000 units per month initially

  • Mahindra aims to sell 5,000 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs monthly in India initially, which would be ramped up at a later phase.
08 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Honda's EV plans on hold as Trump administration uncertainty looms

  • The automaker may delay launching new electric models while focusing on hybrids, as it aims to sell only EVs and fuel cell vehicles by 2040 despite market challenges.
08 Jan 2025, 08:28 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: 26 lakh Tesla EVs face probe over Smart Summon feature that allows to move car remotely

  • Tesla is already facing investigation over its Full Self-Driving tech after reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions.
08 Jan 2025, 07:57 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Elon Musk's Tesla could be impacted by US' tag on China's CATL. Here's how

  • US' listing of CATL could impact future Tesla battery partnerships.
08 Jan 2025, 07:38 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 7: Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 top trim price, new FASTag rule for vehicles in Maharashtra

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
08 Jan 2025, 07:22 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas was planned using Artificial Intelligence

  • The man who exploded the Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas used generative AI ChatGPT.
08 Jan 2025, 07:17 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: BYD brought hundreds of Chinese workers to this country on irregular visas

  • BYD contractor Jinjiang was found to have kept a total of 163 workers in slavery-like conditions in Brazil.
First Published Date: 08 Jan 2025, 07:17 AM IST

Similar Stories

