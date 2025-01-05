Skoda Kylaq deliveries to begin soon. Here's what the sub compact SUV gets

The Indian sub compact SUV market has seen good traction in the year g one by, with two new products entering into the market, the Skoda Kylaq and the Kia Syros . While Kia is already present in the segment with the Sonet , the Skoda Kylaq becomes the first sub compact SUV for the carmaker in the country. While the Kylaq was launched in November 2024, the bookings for the vehicles commenced in December. Meanwhile, the deliveries of the sub compact SUV from Skoda are slated to begin from January 27, 2025.

The Skoda Kylaq is the first sub compact SUV from the Czech carmaker.

Interestingly, the company had stated that the Skoda Kylaq crossed the 10,000 bookings mark in just 10 days since the bookings began. Moreover, while the Kyalq starts at ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom, the prices will only be valid till 33,333 bookings are achieved.

Skoda Kylaq: Price

While the base spec Kylaq is priced at ₹7.89 lakh, making it one of the most affordable options in the segment, the top spec Skoda Kylaq Prestige is priced at ₹14.40 lakh, ex-showroom for the automatic transmission variant, while the manual transmission version of the Kylaq has been priced at ₹13.35 lakh. Meanwhile the mid spec Signature and Signature+ have been priced at ₹9.59 lakh and ₹11.40 lakh, for manual transmission option, and ₹10.59 lakh, and ₹12.40 lakh, for automatic transmission, respectively.

Skoda Kylaq: Design

The new Skoda Kylaq is the brand's smallest SUV yet and will take on offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and the like. The new Kylaq debuts Skoda's Modern-Solid design language featuring split headlamps, a boxy profile, and short overhangs. The butterfly grille continues to feature in a modern iteration. The small SUV will also get 17-inch alloy wheels on the top trims, while the LED DRLs and headlamps will be standard across range.

Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Skoda Kylaq gets a digital cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment that allows for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These are limited to the top trims while the entry-level versions will be limited to a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital cluster.

The Kylaq features six-way electric seats with ventilation for the front row and the cabin gets both single and dual-tone options, depending on the variant chosen. While Classic, Signature, and Signature+ have different types of fabric upholstery, the top-spec Prestige trim will receive leatherette seats. An electric sunroof is additionally expected to be offered with this variant.

Skoda claims that the new Kylaq has been tested across 8,00,000 km of Indian terrain in order to have it prepped for the country’s rough driving conditions. The car features more than 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, multi-collision brake, rollover protection, electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control among others.

Skoda Kylaq: Engine

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by the 1.0 litre three cylinder TSI petrol unit which also powers the other India 2.0 project cars including the Skoda Kushaq. However, unlike the Kushaq and the Slavia, the Kylaq won’t get the 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine.

The 1.0 litre petrol engine in the Kylaq produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. While for the higher end variants, this engine will be paired with either a six speed manual transmission or a six speed automatic transmission, the base Classic variant of the sub compact SUV will only be available with the manual transmission.

