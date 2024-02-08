Porsche took wrap off its new Taycan

Published Feb 08, 2024

New Porsche Taycan facelift comes with a host of updates applied to the exterior, interior and powertrain

The exterior has received some minor cosmetic updates

The updated EV gets matrix LED headlamps, redesigned front and rear bumpers, revised air intakes, tweaked tail lamps, and aero-designed alloy wheels

Inside, it gets an updated digital instrument cluster, large infotainment system, and a third screen for the co-driver

Taycan gets a new rear axle motor capable of producing additional power of up to 105 bhp

Updated Taycan is available in two battery pack options – 89 kWh and a 105 kWh unit with a maximum range of up to 678 km

The charging tech has also been upgraded and now the EV can charge up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes

It can sprint 0-100 kmph in 2.4 seconds

Expect new Taycan to be available in India in coming months
