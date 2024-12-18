India-bound Skoda Enyaq Facelift electric SUV revealed in sketches

The Skoda Enyaq electric SUV is all set to get a facelift and the automaker has dropped the first sketches of the updated model on its social media handles. The Enyaq is the brand’s flagship electric SUV and has been on sale globally since 2020. The upcoming facelift will bring a mid-lifecycle update to the offering sometime early next year.

Skoda Enyaq Facelift: Design Changes

The Skoda Enyaq facelift will arrive with a nip and tuck to the exterior along with feature upgrades in the cabin. The changes will extend to the Enyaq SUV and Enyaq Coupe, both of which should arrive at the same time. The design sketches reveal a new look inspired by the Vision 7S concept featuring the ‘Tech-Deck’ face part of the ‘Modern Solid’ design language seen on the new India-specific Kylaq as well. The revised front gets a closed panel mimicking the butterfly grille seen on the brand’s ICE cars. The facelift will also feature thin LED DRLs with LED Matrix Beam headlights and ‘Skoda’ lettering on the bonnet instead of the logo.

The new design language on the Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe facelift will also improve the aerodynamics further helping improve range

The front redesign will also improve the aerodynamics of the Skoda Enyaq facelift, helping extend the overall range on both iterations. Skoda has also showcased the dark chrome accents on the exterior and a new Olibo Green paint scheme exclusive to the Enyaq facelift. The electric SUV will continue to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform shared with the Volkswagen ID.4.

Skoda Enyaq Specifications

The current Skoda Enyaq is due for a replacement in 2028, which brings the update at the right time in the electric SUV’s lifecycle. The outgoing model is available in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive iterations with the base model packing 146 bhp, while the top-spec Enyaq RS makes 335 bhp from its dual motor setup. The lower variants get a 55 kWh battery pack with 340 km (WLTP) of range, while the top variants get an 82 kWh battery pack with up to 566 km (WLTP) of range.

Skoda Enyaq Facelift India Launch

The Skoda Enyaq has been one of the top-selling electric SUVs in Europe in its class, but despite being on the radar for a while now, the model has yet to make its way to the Indian market. Skoda Auto India is expected to bring the electric SUV to the Indian market in 2025, and it's the facelifted version that’ll make its way to the market. The Enyaq is expected to arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

