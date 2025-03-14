Skoda drops teaser for upcoming seven-seater electric SUV, will rival Kia EV9

Skoda Auto has dropped the first teaser for its flagship electric SUV based on the 2022 Vision 7S concept. This will be the brand’s all-new seven-seater electric SUV, likely called ‘Space,’ and it will rival the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9 SUV. Undoubtedly, this will be Skoda’s most expensive offering yet.

Upcoming Skoda 7-Seater SUV

The upcoming Skoda electric SUV is expected to be slightly larger than the Kodiaq, the brand’s current ICE flagship offering. It should also be larger than the Enyaq EV, which is a five-seater and recently got a facelift globally. The teaser image gives a sneak peek into the styling of the model. The butterfly-inspired grille appears to be identical to the Vision 7S concept. The T-shaped front and rear LEDs are evident and look bigger than the ones seen on the smaller Epiq SUV.

Also Read : Skoda Kodiaq SUV to launch soon: Key changes expected

The new Skoda seven-seater electric SUV is likely to be based on the MEB EV platform

Skoda Auto is tight-lipped about the powertrain on the upcoming electric seven-seater. The model is likely to be based on the MEB EV platform and will come with a dual-motor setup on the top versions, while the lower variants are likely to get a single motor. This will help ensure a lower entry price for the SUV, depending on the market. Skoda promised a range of 600 km (WLTP) on the Vision 7S concept and it’ll be interesting to see if the brand will be able to deliver an identical number on the production-spec version. Interestingly, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz offers a range of 472 km (WLTP), which is based on the same MEB platform.

The Skoda 7-seater electric SUV is based on the Vision 7S concept first showcased in 2022

Skoda Auto's upcoming launches in India

While Skoda is bringing a new electric SUV globally, the automaker has multiple launches planned for India this year as well. The Czech automaker will bring the new-generation Kodiaq to the market along with the new Octavia RS and new-generation Superb. The company is also expected to bring the new Enyaq IV, making it the brand’s maiden electric offering for India.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: