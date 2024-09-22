Kia EV9 to launch on October 3: Key features you should be aware of

The Kia EV9 all-electric SUV is slated for an October 3 launch alongside the Carnival MPV and it is going to arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU). The South Korean carmaker is initially going to be releasing the top-spec GT-Line AWD variant in the country. Lower variants will eventually make their way in at a later date, but the timeline has not been confirmed as of yet.

The upcoming Kia EV9 has been listed on the official Indian website ahead of its launch, and it was accompanied by a teaser video on social media. Kia had initially showcased the new-gen Carnival and the six-seater EV9 in India at the 2023 Auto Expo.

While the model has already been launched globally and is entering production in many markets, it is expected that the Indian model will come bearing slightly different features. Although a lot is yet to be confirmed, here are the key features that are expected in the India-spec Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD: