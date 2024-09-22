Kia EV9 to launch on October 3: Key features you should be aware of
- A comprehensive list of key features that the India-spec Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD is going to come with.
The Kia EV9 all-electric SUV is slated for an October 3 launch alongside the Carnival MPV and it is going to arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU). The South Korean carmaker is initially going to be releasing the top-spec GT-Line AWD variant in the country. Lower variants will eventually make their way in at a later date, but the timeline has not been confirmed as of yet.
The upcoming Kia EV9 has been listed on the official Indian website ahead of its launch, and it was accompanied by a teaser video on social media. Kia had initially showcased the new-gen Carnival and the six-seater EV9 in India at the 2023 Auto Expo.
While the model has already been launched globally and is entering production in many markets, it is expected that the Indian model will come bearing slightly different features. Although a lot is yet to be confirmed, here are the key features that are expected in the India-spec Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD:
The Kia EV9 is based on the E-GMP architecture used by both the South Korean automaker and its parent firm Hyundai. The Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD has a range of 270 miles (about 434 km) on a single charge, and the electric SUV can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes using 350kW DC fast charging. While the EV9's standard model has a 201 bhp single-motor with RWD, the GT-Line AWD has a dual-motor arrangement that produces 379 bhp and 700 Nm. This means that the EV9 can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in five seconds. The Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD will further feature a dedicated Terrain mode that enables it to traverse across snow, sand, or mud efficiently.
The model comes with the Level-3 ADAS suite of safety tech, which includes a 360-degree camera with blind spot identification, parking collision avoidance, lane driving assists, and navigation-based cruise control.
The Kia EV9 is set to arrive with Vehice to Load (V2L) technology that allows owners to power select appliances and electronic devices. Globally, the EV9 can deliver upto 1,920 watts of power and comes with a portable powerbank that can be used to charge electric bikes. Kia is also going to bring Vehicle to Home backup power functionality to the global-spec models as a later update but the same has not been confirmed for India. However, the official website does mention that wireless or over-the-air updates will be available, raising the possibility.
The EV9 GT-Line will feature what Kia likes to call the Trinity Panoramic Display, and this houses two 12.3-inch screens for the driver’s instrument cluster and the infotainment. The infotainment features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Between this display and the AC vents is a five-inch touch-capacitive section of the dashboard that doubles up as both HVAC and media controls. The EV9 is further set to come with a 12-inch heads-up display that can show turn-by-turn directions and the car’s speed.
The Kia EV9 is a six-seater SUV and its seats are configured in a 2+2+2 arrangement. The second row gets powered captain seats with individual armrests alongside massage and ventilation functionality. These seats are further set to receive power extendable footrests. The second row features an extendable centre console as well as USB charging ports. The third row is set to feature recline functionality.
The cargo space is expected to come to 572 litres with all three rows up. This can be expanded to 2,313 litres with the second and third row folded down flat. The car further features automatic climate control, wireless charging compatibility, dual sunroof, and a powered tailgate.
